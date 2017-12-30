Home > News > World >

Islamic State :  'ISIS on the run, we’re breaking them' – Pentagon

Islamic State 'ISIS on the run, we’re breaking them' – Pentagon

U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis also said the destruction of ISIS’ physical caliphate would change the way the coalition was working to defeat ISIS.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for the gruesome assault play

The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for the gruesome assault

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The U.S. says it is crushing life out of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS’) terrorist group, as the terror organisation is on the run.

U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis also said the destruction of ISIS’ physical caliphate would change the way the coalition was working to defeat ISIS.

"As we sit here today at the end of 2017, the caliphate is on the run, we’re breaking them.

"Some ISIS terrorists escaped the encirclement of Raqqa into the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

"We are in the process of crushing the life out of the caliphate there, while trying to keep the innocent people safe – which is very hard with this group," Mattis said.

He explained that the demarcation line between the Syrian President Bashar Assad regime and its ally Russia, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the coalition, was the middle of the river in the area.

Mattis said the line had held up well, adding that communications between Russian and coalition forces continued.

"The ISIS fighters that escaped into the valley will have to be hunted down," Mattis said.

He said ISIS operatives who moved into the region controlled by the Assad’s regime and the Russians was another matter, saying the SDF and the coalition would not launch attacks past the demarcation line.

The Pentagon chief explained that having the terrorists in their area was not in Assad’s or the Russian’s best interests.

"The United States tipping off Russia of a potential ISIS attack in St. Petersburg is an example of ways the countries can work together against the group," the U.S. defence chief stressed.

Mattis, however, noted that the battle against ISIS was not over, saying while the group had been shattered, its survivors were looking for ways and places to reconstitute.

"Its only a safe haven if people give them one," the Pentagon chief said adding that hunting ISIS down was not over.

"Am I worried about it? Not in the least. These guys have not proven they can stand against the Iraqi security forces or the SDF. They are best against unarmed men, women and children."

Looking to 2018, Mattis said the operations against ISIS would change, declaring the group as being a ‘losing brand’ for terrorists, adding, however, it could inspire lone wolf attacks or other groups.

"But it is less inspirational when they have lost their physical caliphate. It is less inspirational as the stories of what it was like living under their rule come out.

"I think it is a brand with a diminishing appeal, but the appeal is still there for those who go in for that philosophy," the Pentagon chief said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have become...bullet
2 George Weah Ex-football star wins Liberia’s presidential electionbullet
3 In Australia Man dies after Melbourne car attackbullet

Related Articles

ISIS The year the 'caliphate' collapsed
Islamic State Lafarge ex-CEO denies knowing of Syria payments until late
ISIS With terror group in tatters, Syria Kurds fear US to abandon them
Deir Ezzor US-led air strikes kill 23 civilians in Syria
Pulse List 2017 The terrorist attacks that shocked the world this year
In Iraq IS battle may be won, but country faces major challenges
In Iraq Iraqi PM declares 'end of war against IS' in Iraq
In Syria Trump, Putin agree 'no military solution'
ISIS 'Devout terrorist' jailed for Australia plot
ISIS Iraqis hail end of jihadist rule

World

Firefighters and police officers work at the site of a blast in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg
In Russia Police arrest supermarket bomber
Did prophet T.B Joshua help Weah win Liberia’s election?
George Weah Liberian President-elect postpones victory speech
An Egyptian court sentenced Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison on December 30, 2017 for "insulting the judiciary," one of multiple cases against the ousted Islamist president
Mohamed Morsi Ousted Egyptian president sentenced to three years in prison
Human Rights Watch has previously warned that discrimination against LGBT people was "pervasive" in Malaysia
In Malaysia Transgender conversion plan sparks alarm