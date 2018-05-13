Home > News > World >

Islamic State group claims deadly Indonesia church attacks

Islamic State Group claims deadly Indonesia church attacks

The Islamic State group was responsible for suicide attacks against three churches in Indonesia that killed at least 11 people on Sunday, it said via its propaganda agency Amaq.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police and soldiers examine the site of attacks outside a church in Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2018 play

Police and soldiers examine the site of attacks outside a church in Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Islamic State group was responsible for suicide attacks against three churches in Indonesia that killed at least 11 people on Sunday, it said via its propaganda agency Amaq.

"Three martyrdom attacks killed 11 and wounded at least 41 among church guards and Christians," it said via the Telegram messaging app.

The jihadist group's toll tallied with that of police following the seemingly coordinated attacks against three churches in the city of Surabaya at around 7.30am local time (00.30GMT).

IS has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in Indonesia, most of them carried out by its affiliate Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

In January 2016, IS claimed a gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta that left four attackers and four civilians dead.

In May last year, suicide attacks which killed three policemen and wounded a dozen more at a busy Jakarta bus station were also claimed by IS.

Days ago, a prisoner and five police officers were killed in clashes at a high-security jail during which Islamist inmates took an officer hostage.

IS said it was behind the riot, a claim authorities rejected.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

Paris Knife Attack What we know
In France Deadly terror attacks since 2015
Paris Knife Attack French police seek clues after Russian-born knifeman strikes
In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
In Israel Eleven Iranians among dead in strikes on Syria Thursday: monitor
In Iraq Government holds first nationwide election since IS defeat
In Iraq Voters and candidates in election
World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
Aisha Buhari President's wife commiserates with late Sheikh Rabiu’s family in Kano
Isyaku Rabiu Late Sheik buried in Kano

World

Saad Hariri is still likely to remain prime minister due to Lebanon's majoritarian governance system
In Lebanon Top Hariri aides out after poor showing vote
Cambodia made insulting the king a crime in February, triggering alarm from rights groups who warned the law would likely become another government tool to target dissent
In Cambodia School files first charge under new royal insult law
Picasso's 'Young Girl With Basket of Flowers,' sold last week at a Christie's auction in New York, will be loaned to Paris's Musee d'Orsay for an exhibit opening in September
In Paris Picasso's $115-million 'Young Girl' to be loaned to museum
Policemen patrol the street after the attack
Paris Knife Attack Two dead, including knifeman: security sources