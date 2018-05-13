Home > News > World >

Iraq counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll

Iraq Country counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll

Iraq tallied votes Sunday as record abstentions dealt a blow to a political elite reviled for its perceived corruption, in the country's first national poll since it defeated the Islamic State group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion play

Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iraq tallied votes Sunday as record abstentions dealt a blow to a political elite reviled for its perceived corruption, in the country's first national poll since it defeated the Islamic State group.

The counting process to determine the makeup of the 329-seat parliament was expected to take days -- and the horse-trading to form a new government far longer.

But what has emerged already is that many across the war-scarred nation are fed up with the establishment that has dominated since the 2003 US-led ouster of Saddam Hussein.

"The policies of the last 15 years no longer convince voters," Amir al-Saadi, a politics professor at the University of Baghdad, told AFP.

Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion -- with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi angling for a new term after overseeing the fight against IS.

Abadi -- a consensus figure who has balanced off the United States and Iran -- faces several major challengers from within his dominant Shiite community four years after coming to power.

Chief among them is Hadi al-Ameri, a former commander of Iran-backed units that fought IS, who is looking to turn battlefield wins into political gains with his list of ex-combattants.

An official told AFP under condition of anonymity that initial tallies had Abadi's list just ahead of that of Ameri, with an anti-establishment alliance of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr and communists in third.

US-Iran tensions

The outgoing Iraqi parliament play

The outgoing Iraqi parliament

(AFP)

The vote came with tensions surging between the US and Iran after Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, sparking fears of a destabilising power struggle over Iraq.

The US -- which has troops in the country from the fight with IS -- lauded the poll and called for an "inclusive government, responsive to the needs of all Iraqis".

But swathes of the population -- especially the youth -- appeared to have long given up on that dream.

"Iraqis had the sense that the game was already decided, that the elections were pre-packaged," said Karim Bitar, from the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

Turnout was low despite a sharp decrease in violence across the country, with threats from IS against the polls failing to materialise.

Voting was stronger in some areas freed from the jihadist yoke, with people queueing up to cast their ballot in the battered former IS bastion of Mosul.

Iraqis were faced with a fragmented political landscape, some five months after the IS was ousted from the country.

Results in the Sunni heartlands once dominated by the jihadists were set to change radically with Shiite-led groupings pushing to make inroads.

Turnout was also higher than elsewhere in Kurdish regions where the traditional political forces have been left in disarray by a disastrous push for independence last year.

Baghdad seized back disputed oil-rich regions in the wake of a controversial referendum, threatening the traditional role of kingmakers played by the Kurds on the national scene.

Overall, just under 7,000 candidates stood in the nationwide and Iraq's complex system means no single bloc is likely to get anything near a majority in parliament.

Whoever emerges as premier will face the mammoth task of rebuilding a country left shattered by the battle against IS -- with donors already pledging $30 billion (25 billion euros).

More than two million people remain internally displaced and IS is still able to launch deadly attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

Opinion Renounce Pelosi, ignore Trump -- and win?
In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
In Iraq Government holds first nationwide election since IS defeat
In Iraq Voters and candidates in election
World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
World Trump presses Arab allies to do more to counter Iran
World Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say
World Trump vandalizes the Iran deal
Donald Trump President's Iran deal exit raises regime change spectre
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi IS leader travels in east Syria with tight-knit group: Iraqi official

World

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai (aka Netta) performs after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 12, 2018
In Israel Singer suffered weight taunts on road to Eurovision glory
Tito, who died aged 87 in 1980, became leader of the country in 1945 and president in 1953
Josip Broz Tito Ex-Yugoslav strongman's luxury car given new lease of life
An election committee member holds up a ballot during vote tallying
East Timor Opposition set to take power after violence-hit campaign
The embassy move will take place on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, while the following day Palestinians will mark the Nakba, or 'catastrophe',
In Israel People march, bask in national pride ahead of US embassy move