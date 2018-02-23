Home > News > World >

Iran headscarf protester sparks social media storm

In Iran Headscarf protester sparks social media storm

The video of the solitary female demonstrator was apparently shot on Enghelab (Revolution) Street, where a woman was first detained in December after standing with her head uncovered waving a scarf on a stick.

  • Published:
A video showing an Iranian policeman shoving a woman protesting against mandatory headscarves off her makeshift podium in a busy Tehran street has sparked a storm on social media play

A video showing an Iranian policeman shoving a woman protesting against mandatory headscarves off her makeshift podium in a busy Tehran street has sparked a storm on social media

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video showing an Iranian policeman shoving a woman protesting against mandatory headscarves off her makeshift podium in a busy Tehran street sparked criticism on social media on Friday.

The video of the solitary female demonstrator was apparently shot on Enghelab (Revolution) Street, where a woman was first detained in December after standing with her head uncovered waving a scarf on a stick.

Since then several dozen Iranian women have published photos of themselves in the street or parks, their heads uncovered, waving their scarves in an act of defiance.

The woman in the video is seen standing on a street cabinet with her arms raised in the air, her long blond hair worn in a high pony tail.

Asked by two policeman to get down, she replies calmly: "Tell me what my offence is and I'll get down."

"Disturbing public order," one of them says.

A crowd then forms and starts clapping.

In the second part of the video, apparently shot on a cellphone, one of the policemen steps up to the same height as the woman and shoves her off her podium, to the indignation of onlookers.

"Where are the human rights?" a male voice asks.

Lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh wrote on Facebook that the policeman broke the law because "no man has the right to treat a woman like this".

Twitter users also reacted with dismay.

"Breaking the law while in law enforcement uniform is our problem in Iran," one tweeted.

"The same police force that makes the girl fall over in Enghelab Street is the one responsible for ensuring the security and viability of the elections," said another.

Since December around 30 women have been arrested in Tehran for defying a requirement under Iran's Islamic legal code to wear a headscarf.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In Iran Hijab protests cap years of evolution
Strategy Macy's is capitalizing on a massive market most retailers ignore — but some customers are furious (MACYS)
Opinion Compulsory Veils? Half of Iranians Say 'No' to Pillar of Revolution
Hijab Muslim lawyer should be praised for exercising her religious rights
In Turkey Erdogan: Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' eyeing new poll knockout
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' eyeing new poll knockout
McCartney Designer gives fashion gentle leathering over animal skins
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish women rally behind Erdogan's referendum
In France Topless activist disrupts speech by Presidential candidate
In Syria Refugees shrug off peace talks, dream of home

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015