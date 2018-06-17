Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indonesian killed by his mother's falling funeral coffin

In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffin

An Indonesian was killed when his mother's coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service on the island of Sulawesi, police said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Indonesian province was the scene of a bizarre tragedy when a mother's coffin killed her son play

An Indonesian province was the scene of a bizarre tragedy when a mother's coffin killed her son

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Indonesian was killed when his mother's coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service on the island of Sulawesi, police said Sunday.

Samen Kondorura, 40, died Friday when pallbearers lost their footing while carrying the coffin up a bamboo ladder in the Parinding valley in North Toraja district, local police said.

The casket fell as the group hoisted it onto a lakkian, an ornately carved tower where the deceased is placed before elaborate traditional funeral rites.

"As the mother's coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim," Julianto Sirait, chief commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, told AFP.

Video from the scene, which has gone viral online, shows the ladder slip just as the casket enters the tower, sending the men tumbling several metres to the ground where the victim is struck by the coffin.

Horrified onlookers rush to the men's aid but Kondorura died later in hospital.

Sirait said the accident happened because the ladder was not properly reinforced but the family has declined to press charges.

The body of Kondorura is now resting alongside his mother Berta, he added.

When ethnic Torajans die, local residents hold elaborate funerals that can last for days and involve music, dance and the sacrifice of water buffalo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalledbullet
3 In Yemen Battle for key port leaves dozens deadbullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts David Beckham: What fatherhood means to me
Pornhub Nigerian men love searching for big breasts online according to porn site
Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomach
Tech Nigeria has been ranked the country with the fourth most mobile subscriptions in the world
World Complex with new Trump golf club will get chinese help
In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi
Religious Rap Preach! Indonesia's got Ramadan talent
2018 Eid al-Fitr Everything you need to know about Ramadan Sallah
In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions

World

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro -- a former guerrilla and mayor of Bogota -- is facing off against conservative frontrunner Ivan Duque on Sunday
In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election
China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier during its sea trials
In China Manager aircraft carrier builder under graft probe
Cambodia's Prince Ranariddh has been injured in a road accident
Norodom Ranariddh Cambodian prince injured, wife killed in head-on road crash
Chinese officials have moved quickly to remind both the US and North Korea that Beijing was indispensable in negotiations with Pyongyang
Beijing When it comes to North Korea, no one puts China's capital in a corner