Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

India to resume military strikes on Kashmir militants

India Country to resume military strikes on Kashmir militants

India said Sunday it was resuming military operations against rebels in disputed Kashmir after a rare 30-day suspension for Ramadan expired, with a top minister blaming militant attacks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kashmiri youths throw stones during clashes in Srinagar on June 16 play

Kashmiri youths throw stones during clashes in Srinagar on June 16

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India said Sunday it was resuming military operations against rebels in disputed Kashmir after a rare 30-day suspension for Ramadan expired, with a top minister blaming militant attacks.

Army operations were halted on May 16 at the start of the Muslim fasting month, despite a months-long escalation of violence in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

Troops would stop the pursuit of militants and door-to-door house searches but would still retaliate if attacked, officials said at the time.

"While the security forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs (security forces), resulting in deaths and injuries," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

"The security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence," Singh added.

"The government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations" in Jammu and Kashmir state, Singh's office said in a separate statement on Twitter.

"The operations against terrorists to resume," it added.

The government's suspension had failed to halt the mounting death toll in Indian-administered Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

A youth died after being hit by a paramilitary vehicle during a demonstration. A number of militants and at least five soldiers or police were also killed in clashes.

One young Indian soldier from Kashmir, who was on leave for the end of Ramadan, was abducted and murdered by suspected rebels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to extend the initiative, amid a heated debate on the move. It was the first time in almost two decades that Indian authorities had suspended military operations against militants.

The killing of the abducted soldier and the shooting last week of a leading Kashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari, put pressure on the government to resume operations.

The home minister said the suspension had been ordered "in the interests of the peace-loving people" of Kashmir "to provide them a conductive atmosphere to observe Ramadan".

Violence in Kashmir has escalated since troops killed a top militant commander in 2016. Last year was the deadliest in the region for the past decade.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947 and the two nations have fought two wars over the territory.

Rebel groups seek independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of arming the rebels but Islamabad says it only gives diplomatic and moral support.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalledbullet
3 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapsebullet

Related Articles

Dropque A Nigerian app that allows employers conduct video interviews has been selected for the PeaceTech Accelerator in Washington, D.C.
Pornhub Nigerian men love searching for big breasts online according to porn site
Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomach
Tech Nigeria has been ranked the country with the fourth most mobile subscriptions in the world
Tech Truecaller eyes Sub-Saharan Africa's fintech market after acquiring Chillr, an Indian payment company
In India 8 killed by lynch mobs in less than a week
Tech China's ride-hailing service will limit night time car pooling to passengers that are the same sex as the driver after a woman using the service was killed
Psychopath Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat to use as Ramadan sacrifice
Google Tech giant extended its Launchpad Accelerator programme to 12 African countries

World

DR Congo is the world's leading source of cobalt
In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
Nowroz Amin, 26, was blocked from flying in February 2016 after officials at Sydney Airport found clothing and material on electronic devices that "indicated his support for extremist ideology"
In Australia Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan
Squatters in a rundown building in central Cape Town have no access to either electricity or water
In South Africa Black majority battles apartheid urban planning
Conservative Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque could become the country's youngest ever leader at 41
In Colombia Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency