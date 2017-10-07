Home > News > World >

In US :  Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, 'Only one thing will work'

In US Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, 'Only one thing will work'

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that "only one thing will work."

  • Published:
President Donald Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals play

President Donald Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that "only one thing will work."

Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

"Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid," Trump tweeted.

It "hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!"

The US has not ruled out the use of force to compel Pyongyang to halt missile and nuclear tests, and Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" the country.

The mercurial American president also told journalists at a recent gathering with military leaders to discuss Iran, North Korea, and the Islamic State group that this "could be the calm before the storm," declining to clarify his remarks.

Last week, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew home from meeting with top Chinese officials, Trump tweeted that his envoy was "wasting his time" in trying to probe North Korea's willingness to talk.

The message came after Tillerson had revealed there were backchannels between US and North Korean officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Kizomba Angola's dance mesmerises the worldbullet
3 Las Vegas Shooting America mourns 59 dead victims of concert...bullet

Related Articles

In Argentina Obama makes impassioned plea for clean energy
In US US to sell $15B THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia
In US Trump's says 'you'll find out' after cryptic military warning
In Sudan US ends trade embargo, cites progress on rights
Trump Nobel Prize sends a nuclear message to US PresidentPulse News Agency International By AFP
Donald Trump US President may 'decertify' landmark Iran nuclear deal
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins award
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded prize field

World

Russian police officers detain a supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny during an unauthorized rally in Saint Petersburg on October 7, 2017
In Russia Police detain 66 anti-Putin protesters: monitors
Italian fugitive Cesare Battisti has been on the run for more than 30 years, but has lived freely in Brazil since 2010
In Brazil Italian fugitive freed after Brazil border detention
In a fluttering sea of flags, tens of thousands of protesters in central Madrid banged drums and yelled "Viva Espana!" and "National unity!"
In Spain Fear, patriotism fill Spain streets in Catalan crisis
A woman stands next to the coffin of Stalin Sanchez Gonzalez, the slain mayor of Paracho, in Michoacan state. Since 2003 nearly fifty mayors have been murdered in Mexico
In Mexico Mexican federal agent shot dead with mother; mayor killed