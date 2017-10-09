Home > News > World >

In US :  Trump environment chief says government to end Obama climate plan

In US Trump environment chief says government to end Obama climate plan

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that President Donald Trump's administration will move to repeal his predecessor Barack Obama's plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Environmental Protection Agency admiistrator, seen here last month, said that President Donald Trump is poised to put an end to the Obama-era plan to cut US greenhouse emissions play

Environmental Protection Agency admiistrator, seen here last month, said that President Donald Trump is poised to put an end to the Obama-era plan to cut US greenhouse emissions

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that President Donald Trump's administration will move to repeal his predecessor Barack Obama's plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking in Kentucky at a political event attended by coal miners, EPA chief Scott Pruitt said he would Tuesday "be signing a proposed rule to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration."

Pruitt said the rule, enacted in 2015, "was about picking winners and losers."

"The past administration was using every bit of power and authority to use the EPA to pick winners and losers and how we generate electricity in this country. That's wrong."

President Donald Trump, who made repealing regulations a centerpiece of his campaign, issued an executive order in March to block the Clean Power Plan.

That order called on the EPA to review the Clean Power Plan to determine whether it overstepped the authority of government when it called for stricter emissions limits.

The latest EPA plans, contained in a 43-page document called "Repeal of Carbon Pollution Emission Guidelines for Existing Stationary Sources," say the agency will appeal for public input on how to cut emissions from power plants.

The EPA has not, as was widely expected, issued a revised, weaker version of the Clean Power Plan.

Under Obama, the Clean Power Plan sought to reduce carbon emissions in the United States from power plants for the first time.

The plan is designed to reduce US national electricity sector emissions by an estimated 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prior to the finalization of the rules in August 2015, power plants -- which account for nearly 40 percent of carbon emissions -- "were allowed to dump unlimited amounts of carbon pollution into the atmosphere," said the Union of Concerned Scientists.

"No rules were in effect that limited their emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary driver of global warming."

The standards were developed under an act of Congress, called the Clean Air Act.

However, the Clean Power Plan has essentially been on hold since February 2016, when the US Supreme Court halted its implementation until courts could decide whether it was legally valid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Turkey Prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activistsbullet

Related Articles

In Cambodia Half of country's opposition have fled crackdown, MP says
Emmanuel Macron France president's unveils tricky first budget
Macron French President unveils tricky first budget
UN Mugabe stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump
In UK Unlike Trump, Britain's May defends multilateral world
UN Trump's fiery address redefines US role in the world
UN Macron defends Iran, climate deals at council meeting
In France Government hopeful of persuading Trump to stay in climate accord
United States US looks to work with Paris climate accord 'partners' - Tillerson
Theresa May British Prime Minister says Trump visit still on despite terror tweets

World

French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi.
In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centres
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving protesters marched against independence in Barcelona on Sunday
Catalan Barcelona family swept up in crisis
The arrests in Dhaka come as the government appears to have launched a crackdown on the opposition parties after it came under heavy flak for its handling of the Rohingya crisis
In Bangladesh Police arrests top leaders of largest Islamist party
US Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee has become the most outspoken critic of President Donald Trump among elected Republicans
In US Trump loses a key ally as Republican senator bites back