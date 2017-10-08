Home > News > World >

In US :  Hurricane Nate makes landfall for second time

In US Hurricane Nate makes landfall for second time

Nate had made its first U.S. landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hurricane Nate has made its second landfall outside Biloxi in the U.S. state of Mississippi, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The storm moved ashore at 12:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 kilometres per hour, the agency’s Jackson, Mississippi office said.

The storm is currently moving north at 31 kilometres per hour, it added.

Nate is the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Just hours earlier, Nate had made its first U.S. landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Nate triggered hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings through a swath of the Gulf states, as residents braced for the third hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in six weeks.

Officials warned coastal communities of the storm surge, which is the height of water above dry ground. In Mississippi, the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet, according to the hurricane center.

Nate is expected to weaken quickly as it makes its way inland and the hurricane center predicted it’s likely to become a tropical storm later Sunday.

“The good news is that it’s not a Category 2, it’s breaking down … but really it’s going to be about the storm surge threat,” said an official.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Las Vegas Shooting America mourns 59 dead victims of concert massacre...bullet
3 Kizomba Angola's dance mesmerises the worldbullet

Related Articles

In Central America Deadly tropical storm Nate kills 22 and heads for US
Puerto Rico Country's hurricane-wracked environment faces long recovery
In Costa Rica, Nicaragua Deadly tropical storm lashes Central America, heads for US
Prince Charles British heir warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
In Germany Seven killed as storm lashes on North and Eastern regions
Hurricane Maria Mexico to send aid to Puerto Rico after disaster
Antonio Guterres UN chief to visit devastated Caribbean islands
Trump US President meets Puerto Rico storm survivors

World

In Moscow 3,000 people evacuated after flames take over shopping centre
Former Coca-Cola global Vice-President Alexander Cummings, campaigning Sunday, is seen as a dark horse candidate who some whisper could make it into a run-off contest
In Liberia Prayers and flamethrowers: Country's raucous rallies
US President Donald Trump intends to tell Congress that Tehran is not honouring its side of the nuclear deal, US officials say
In Germany Authorities worry Trump will quit Iran nuclear deal
In China 1.3m officials punished for corruption