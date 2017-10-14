Home > News > World >

In US :  Former White House chief of staff questioned in Russia probe

In US Former White House chief of staff questioned in Russia probe

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus submitted to questioning Friday by investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign and possible collusion by associates of President Donald Trump, US media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had reportedly been preparing for several weeks for the interview with investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign, according to Politico play

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had reportedly been preparing for several weeks for the interview with investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign, according to Politico

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus submitted to questioning Friday by investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign and possible collusion by associates of President Donald Trump, US media reported.

Politico and the Washington Post quoted Priebus's lawyer William Burck as saying the interview with members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team was voluntary.

"He was happy to answer all of their questions," Burck said.

Priebus himself did not comment but Politico said he had been preparing for several weeks for the interview.

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but Mueller's team has shown interest in the president's firing of former FBI director James Comey over his Russia probe, according to the reports.

Other areas of interest are reportedly Trump's eldest son's meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the campaign and Trump's meetings at the White House with Russian officials.

Priebus participated in meetings where Comey's firing was discussed, and played a key role in the White House as well as during the campaign as head of the Republican National Committee.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 Spain Country wins backing in Catalonia crisisbullet

Related Articles

In Venezuela Citizens voting with their feet before Sunday's poll
In Canada Family freed from Taliban captivity arrive country
In US Congress may hold key to Iran deal future
Branson calls for sustainable rebuilding of storm-battered Caribbean
Nobel peace laureates denounce Trump's Iran move
Trump The 2015 Iran nuclear deal
France's Macron 'considers' trip to Iran after Rouhani invite
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
UK, Germany, France 'stand committed' to Iran deal

World

Much of Syria's Raqa has been reduced to ruins by heavy bombardment that has rendered whole streets unrecognisable
In Syria 100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition
The Humboldt penguin Grape would stare at a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu for hours
In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguin
Iraqi troops guard a military position retaken from Kurdish forces in the Kirkuk province town of Taza Khurmatu on October 13, 2017
In Baghdad Authorities gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback: Kurds
Iranian women walk past the former US embassy in Tehran on November 3, 2016
In Iran Citizens respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech