Home > News > World >

In US :  Florida declares emergency over white supremacist event

In US Florida declares emergency over white supremacist event

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday in northern Florida ahead of a speech by white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Florida has declared a state of emergency ahead of a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer play

Florida has declared a state of emergency ahead of a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday in northern Florida ahead of a speech by white supremacist leader Richard Spencer, who was involved in a march in August that ended in violent clashes.

Spencer, a leader of the so-called "alt-right" movement, is due to give a speech Thursday at the University of Florida in Gainesville, a town of some 130,000.

Saying there was an "imminent" threat of a potential emergency as a result, Scott explained that the emergency declaration will ensure that security forces have all the necessary resources at their disposition.

"We live in a country where everyone has the right to voice their opinion, however, we have zero tolerance for violence and public safety is always our number one priority," Scott said, adding that local authorities had requested the extra help.

"This executive order is an additional step to ensure that the University of Florida and the entire community is prepared so everyone can stay safe."

Spencer was involved in and spoke at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August that triggered a weekend of clashes. A 32-year-old woman was killed when a car plowed into counter-protesters, and two police officers died in a helicopter crash as they were responding to the violence.

The University of Florida agreed to host Spencer in the name of free speech, but indicated he was not invited to give the talk.

The 39-year-old white supremacist's group paid $10,564 to rent the space, which will go toward some $500,000 the school is expected to pay to boost campus security.

A group of students early Monday protested Spencer's planned appearance, asking the school to scrap his talk.

"We encourage you to speak up with your voices in support of our proudly diverse community and the values of this institution," said Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick, assistant vice president of public and environmental safety at the school.

"We also encourage you to avoid the event. Don't let the University of Florida be defined by Richard Spencer."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors US hate groups, Spencer "advocates for an Aryan homeland for the supposedly dispossessed white race and calls for 'peaceful ethnic cleansing' to halt the 'deconstruction' of European culture."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decisionbullet
2 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
3 Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Auto-dealers' stocks got a bump after the hurricanes — but that appears to be ending (AN, PAG)
Politics The monster nuclear submarine the US sent to South Korea looks like it may be packed with Navy SEALs
In Haiti 40 people missing as migrant vessel sinks off
Guy Smarts 3 Easy Ways To Avoid Long Wait Times At the Doctor's
Sports In a wild weekend of college football, here are the 10 things every fan should know about
Allen Avenue Night time on this street is sex, suya and strip clubs
Sports The best bets from this Saturday's college football slate
Donald Trump US president arrives in storm-hit Florida, 3.1 million without power
In Florida Six deaths at nursing home without power since Irma
In Florida Residents return to storm-ravaged Florida Keys

World

President Donald Trump said US forces had backed both Iraqi and Kurdish forces against the Islamic State group but would not choose sides if they fight each other
Donald Trump US 'not taking sides' between Iraqi forces, Kurds - President
A woman pours water over a burnt-out area in Vila Nova de Ventosa in Portugal, ravaged by a fierce fire that swept through around midnight.
In Portugal 'Hurricane of flames' ravages a Portuguese village
Police officers of the UN Formed Police Unit attend the opening ceremony of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH)
United Nations New UN mission aims to boost Haiti rule of law
US author Paul Beatty won the Booker last year for his novel 'The Sellout'
Man Booker British and US authors vie for Prize