Home > News > World >

In Turkey :  Almost 150 go on trial over coup bridge massacre

In Turkey Almost 150 go on trial over coup bridge massacre

A total of 143 suspects, including 30 officers, appeared in court. All the suspects barring eight are being held under arrest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man passes a bus with a message reading 'We do not forget July 15' parked by the Silivri prison courthouse play

A man passes a bus with a message reading 'We do not forget July 15' parked by the Silivri prison courthouse

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Almost 150 former Turkish military personnel went on trial Monday over clashes on an Istanbul bridge during last year's failed coup that claimed dozens of lives, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bridge across the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul was the scene of bloody fighting between Erdogan's supporters and renegade soldiers seeking to oust the elected government on the night of July 15, 2016.

It was later renamed by the government as July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

The dead included Erdogan's campaign manager Erol Olcok and his 16-year-old son Abdullah Tayyip, who were killed when soldiers opened fire on protesters on the bridge which connects Asia and Europe.

Erol Olcok had named his son after Erdogan and his predecessor as president, Abdullah Gul.

A total of 143 suspects, including 30 officers, appeared in court. All the suspects barring eight are being held under arrest.

They are accused of crimes ranging from murder to attempting to overthrow the parliament and the government, according to the 1,052-page indictment.

If convicted, the suspects each face 37 life sentences, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

'Bullet hit me and dad'

Many civilians rushed to the bridge on the night of the coup, heeding Erdogan's call to quash the putsch bid, but the renegade soldiers then shot at them.

Civilians rushed to the bridge on the night of the coup where renegade soldiers eventually surrendered to police play

Civilians rushed to the bridge on the night of the coup where renegade soldiers eventually surrendered to police

(AFP/File)

Fatmanur Goksu, 24, was one of those shot on the bridge as well as her father.

"The same bullet hit my arm and then my father's," she told AFP outside the court, where some of the victims' relatives gathered wearing T-shirts with the word "martyr" and the name of their dead loved one.

Goksu said she got out onto the streets "without any second thought" after Erdogan's call.

Thirty-four civilians and seven coup plotters were killed on the Bosphorus bridge, according to the indictment.

But by the early morning hours, the soldiers surrendered to police, laying down their arms on the bridge and raising their hands in an enduring image of the coup's defeat.

Erdogan attended the funeral of the Olcoks and others two days after the coup bid, weeping openly in a rare show of emotion.

"We're here today to settle accounts with those who attempted to invade our country," Mahir Unal, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman told reporters before the trial began.

'Students were deceived'

Monday's trial is one of several legal processes seeking to bring to justice those believed to have played a role in the coup bid which left 249 people dead, not including the putschists.

Veysel Kilic, the father of one of the military academy students being held, said he did not have any hope in the "unsound" justice system.

Families of people killed on Bosphorus bridge wait to enter the court play

Families of people killed on Bosphorus bridge wait to enter the court

(AFP)

Kilic took part in the main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdarogu's month-long foot march in July to protest against alleged injustices under Erdogan.

Like many relatives, Kilic said his air force academy student son was "deceived" and "told to join an unplanned exercise to measure their obedience to their commander".

"The students were totally unaware. They did not fire. Those children remained neutral," adding that more would have been killed if the students had taken sides.

Last week, a court in southwestern Turkey handed life sentences to 40 people convicted of plotting to assassinate Erdogan at an Aegean hotel.

Erdogan has vowed to purge all state institutions to clean the "virus" of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen whom his government blames for the putsch.

The cleric, who lives in Pennsylvania, has denied any involvement.

Over 50,000 people have been arrested since last July, accused of links to the Gulen movement, while more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Turkey Prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activistsbullet

Related Articles

Islamic State Fight to drive group from Syria bastion Raqa nears end
In Turkey Almost 150 go on trial over coup bridge massacre
United States US, Turkey mutually suspend visa services in escalating row
Turkey Country halts all visa services for American citizens in US
In Turkey Prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists
In Turkey Three German tourists killed, 11 injured in bus accident
In Syria Turkey troops, jihadists clash ahead of expected incursion
In Syria Turkey-backed rebels in new operation: Erdogan

World

Erdogan and Trump last met during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 21
Turkey Country urges US to reverse visa halt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won a fourth term in the September 24 vote but the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) poached one million votes from her conservative bloc
Angela Merkel German Chancellor says to start coalition talks on Oct 18
An Indian farmer uses pesticide on his fields in 2015: some 20 farmers have died in Maharashtra from poisonous spray
In India Pesticide poisoning kills 20 farmers
German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in the September 24 vote but the far-right AfD poached one million votes from her conservative bloc, leaving her without an obvious coalition to lead Europe's largest economy
Angela Merkel German Chancellor to sound out coalition with Greens, liberals