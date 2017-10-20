Home > News > World >

In Syria :  16 dead in 'Russian' air strikes

In Syria 16 dead in 'Russian' air strikes

At least 16 civilians including several children were killed in air strikes believed to have been carried out by Russian jets Thursday in Syria's Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The eastern province of Deir Ezzor is partly controlled by the Islamic State group, which is under pressure from several fronts in war-torn Syria play

The eastern province of Deir Ezzor is partly controlled by the Islamic State group, which is under pressure from several fronts in war-torn Syria

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 16 civilians including several children were killed in air strikes believed to have been carried out by Russian jets Thursday in Syria's Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The eastern province is partly controlled by the Islamic State group, which is under pressure from several fronts in war-torn Syria.

"The civilians were killed as they tried to cross the Euphrates river near the town of Abu Kamal," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory -- which relies on a network of sources in Syria and identifies whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used -- said Russian jets had carried out the strikes.

Abu Kamal is one of the few remaining urban strongholds of IS in Syria, which lost control this week of Raqa to the west, the capital of its so-called "caliphate" the jihadists claimed in 2014.

Russia began an intervention in Syria in support of ally President Bashar al-Assad in 2015, and has helped the regime win back large parts of the country.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 North Korea Country's nuclear test site may be a 'Tired Mountain'bullet

Related Articles

Toxic Relations The chaotic family of a French jihadist
Google, Facebook, Twitter G7 to put squeeze on internet giants at terror talks
Haley Russia waging 'warfare' by interfering in elections: US envoy
Islamic State Fighters in Syria's Raqa prepare for civilian handover
Kazakhstan Next round of Syria talks at end October
In Syria After Raqa, what's next for the US military
Haley US ambassador pushes UN to follow stance on Iran
Raqa Fall US-backed fighters elated over front-row seats
Sudan Country vows to normalise ties with US as travel ban lifted
In US North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new travel ban

World

A message issued on October 19, 2017, by the US embassy warned citizens of a "credible threat" of a terror attack in Senegal's capital of Dakar
United States US embassy warns of 'credible' terror threat in Senegal
Britain's Prime minister Theresa May speaks to journalists as she arrives in Brussels, on October 19, 2017 on the first day of a summit of European Union (EU) leaders, set to rule out moving to full Brexit trade talks after negotiations stalled
Theresa May Give me Brexit deal I can 'defend' at home, British Prime Minister tells EU
(From L) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain Prime minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron talk as they arrive in Brussels, on October 19, 2017 during the summit of European Union (EU) leaders
European Union EU to consider further measures against North Korea
German Chancellor Angela Merkel caused a stir during her recent reelection campaign with a pledge to try to get EU leaders to terminate Turkey's membership bid
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for cut to Turkey EU funding