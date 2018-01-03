Home > News > World >

In Somalia :  2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrike campaign

In Somalia 2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrike campaign

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, military efforts to stamp out the al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist group have significantly increased.

  • Published:
Residents walk past the scene of an October bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu play

Residents walk past the scene of an October bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The U.S. military killed two al-Shabaab terrorists and destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle in an airstrike in Somalia, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The airstrike on Tuesday, approximately 50 kilometres west of Mogadishu, ensured that the vehicle was prevented from being used by the Islamist militia against the people in Mogadishu.

“No civilians were killed,’’ it added.

The U.S. military has been supporting Somali forces and an African Union peacekeeping troop in their fight against al-Shabaab.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, military efforts to stamp out the al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist group have significantly increased.

According to press releases, in December 2017, U.S. Africa Command killed a total of 25 al-Shabaab members in airstrikes.

The Sunni fundamentalists have for years fought for dominance in Somalia and want to create an Islamist state in the Horn of Africa country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Israel Country set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President taunts North Korean leader, says his...bullet
3 Donald Trump Government summons US ambassador over US President's tweetbullet

Related Articles

In DR Congo Ugandan rebel group sows misery in eastern region
Al-Qaeda US forces kill eight in Somalia strike
Shabaab Somalia terror group kills 18 police in academy bombing
In Somalia Casualties as bomber attacks police academy
In Somalia Report finds 512 died in deadliest Somalia bombing
In Somalia US strike kills more than 100 Shabaab fighters
Al-Shabaab 3 US strikes kill 'several' militants in Somalia
In Somalia Islamic State thriving: UN report
In Somalia US kills 'several militants' in air strike
In Mogadishu US warns diplomatic staff of 'specific threat' at airport

World

A Peruvian bus travelling to Lima veered off a coastal road and plunged around 100 meters over a cliff, killing at least 25 people
In Peru At least 25 dead as bus plunges over cliff
Trump says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind
Trump US President says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind
Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer during the election campaign as 'treasonous'
Trump President's Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon
Police stand guard during the Dalit protest in Mumbai
In India Demonstrators caste protests hit Mumbai