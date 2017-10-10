Home > News > World >

In Political Saga :  Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court

In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court

The lawmakers, from different parties, had their cases referred to the High Court after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's (L) coalition government play

The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's (L) coalition government

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Seven politicians embroiled in a dual citizenship crisis faced Australia's highest court Tuesday in the first of three days of hearings that could upend the government's one-seat parliamentary majority.

The lawmakers, from different parties, had their cases referred to the High Court after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government.

Joyce, the leader of the rural-based National Party, is Australian-born but found out in August that he had automatically acquired New Zealand citizenship through his father.

His deputy and upper house Senator Fiona Nash, fellow Nationals Senator Matt Canavan and four other senators from minor parties are also caught up in the controversy.

Solicitor-General Stephen Donoghue is arguing that the cases involving foreign-born politicians -- One Nation's Malcolm Roberts (India) and the Greens' Scott Ludlam (New Zealand) -- should be treated differently from those who inherited foreign nationality by descent.

Donoghue, who is leading the government's case, told the full bench in Canberra that Roberts and Ludlam fell into the category of those who had knowledge of their status as dual citizens but "shut their eyes to it", Fairfax Media reported.

The other five, all born in Australia except Greens Senator Larissa Waters who left Canada as a baby, had not breached the constitution as they were unaware of their overseas citizenship, he added.

Joyce has since formally renounced his New Zealand citizenship.

If the court disqualifies him from parliament, he would have to recontest his seat in a by-election, extending the political uncertainty for the government.

The dual citizenship rule was originally inserted into the 1901 constitution to ensure parliamentarians were loyal solely to Australia.

However, critics say it is out of step with the country's modern reality, where 50 percent of the population are either foreign-born or the children of immigrants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet

Related Articles

In Australia Film shot at camp for asylum hopefuls hits foreign screens
North Korea Country hacked Seoul's war plan
In Israel Police detains dozens in 'horror clown' craze
In Australia Blaze at Moscow shopping centre forces 3,000 to evacuate
In Philippines Govt. to start extradition process for NY plotter: minister
In Australia Amnesty nets 50,000 guns
In Australia Up to 50 witnesses for Cardinal Pell sex abuse hearing
George Pell Cardinal arrives for court hearing on sex abuse charges

World

Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President threatens NFL and attacks ESPN host
The prospect of an independent Catalonia has already prompted two major banks -- Sabadell and CaixaBank -- and other listed firms to move their registered headquarters to other parts of Spain.
Catalonia Catalan economy rattled by independence push
Responsible for a fifth of Spain's economic output, Catalonia, which is headed for a October 1 independence referendum that Madrid sees as illegal, is a strategic region
Spain Restive Catalonia, a strategic region for country
The latest eruption of violence has brought another half a million refugees to Bangladesh, pushing already overcrowded camps to breaking point
Rohingya Feeling like prisoners in giant Bangladesh camp