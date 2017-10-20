Home > News > World >

In Poland :  Rights group accuses govt of crackdown on protesters

In Poland Rights group accuses govt of crackdown on protesters

Amnesty International on Thursday alleged police and justice authorities in Poland are suppressing anti-government protesters, a claim flatly rejected by the interior ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters took to the streets across Poland in July 2017 after lawmakers adopted a controversial reform of the Supreme Court despite the threat of unprecedented EU sanctions play

Protesters took to the streets across Poland in July 2017 after lawmakers adopted a controversial reform of the Supreme Court despite the threat of unprecedented EU sanctions

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amnesty International on Thursday alleged police and justice authorities in Poland are suppressing anti-government protesters, a claim flatly rejected by the interior ministry.

"The Polish government is cracking down on peaceful protesters in a blatant attempt to dissuade further protests," AI said in a new report published on Thursday.

Titled "Poland: on the streets to defend human rights", it focuses on several demonstrations against the rightwing government's approach to justice issues, the rule of law and the women's rights organised earlier this year.

AI insists that protesters who hit the streets in July to demonstrate against judicial reforms by the Law and Justice (PiS) government "were exposed to abusive police practices that were unnecessary or disproportionate".

The international human rights group alleges that Polish "authorities use techniques such as surveillance, harassment and prosecution to disperse and prevent mass protests", insisting that these practices must stop.

Amnesty also urged Warsaw to respect freedom of assembly and expression.

Poland's interior ministry termed the allegations made by AI "unjustified" in a Thursday email to AFP.

Since taking office in 2015, the PiS government has provided heavy police protection for street demonstrations organised by groups on the right of the political spectrum, including the extreme right.

In August, police used force to remove protesters blocking a march by members of a far-right youth organisation in central Warsaw, insisting they were protecting a legal event.

Poland's foreign minister in August denied accusations his EU country was drifting towards authoritarianism amid a string of government reforms that have triggered mass protests at home and warnings from the EU.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 North Korea Country's nuclear test site may be a 'Tired Mountain'bullet

Related Articles

In Poland Government attempts self-immolation in likely anti-govt protest
In Poland NATO opens counter-espionage hub
Beata Szydlo Polish PM backs proposed ban on 'eugenic abortion'
Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government
Brexit EU calls for quick compromise on new passport-free zone rules
In Austria 'Whizz-kid' seen moving country right in election
In Poland Polish Catholics pray at borders 'to save country'
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
Catalonia Crisis poses fresh challenge to battered EU

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves for the weekly Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, from Downing Street in central London on October 18, 2017
May PM vows to make it easy for EU citizens to stay in UK
Barricades were burned as anti-government protesters took to the streets in Lome
In Togo '3 killed' in opposition clashes
CIA Director Mike Pompeo, shown here in June 2017, said President Donald Trump is determined to prevent North Korea from getting a nuclear missle that could hit the continental US
CIA Chief North Korea close to nuke that could hit US
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner introduced the "Honest Ads Act" to require online firms to disclose sources of political ads, aimed at curbing foreign interference in US elections
In US Lawmakers move to regulate online political ads