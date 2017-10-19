Home > News > World >

In New Zealand :  Labour newcomer Jacinda Ardern set to become Prime Minister

In New Zealand Labour newcomer Jacinda Ardern set to become Prime Minister

New Zealand's centre-left opposition leader Jacinda Ardern was poised to become prime minister Thursday in a stunning rise to power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Zealand's centre-left opposition leader Jacinda Ardern was poised to become prime minister Thursday play

New Zealand's centre-left opposition leader Jacinda Ardern was poised to become prime minister Thursday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Zealand's centre-left opposition leader Jacinda Ardern was poised to become prime minister Thursday in a stunning rise to power, after maverick populist Winston Peters backed the charismatic 37-year-old to form a government.

Peters' decision, which came after a September 23 election ended deadlocked, gives her Labour Party the numbers to form a coalition government with Peters' New Zealand First and the Greens.

"We had a choice to make for a modified status quo or for change... that's why in the end we chose a coalition government of New Zealand First with the New Zealand Labour Party," Peters told reporters.

The 72-year-old "kingmaker" was full of praise for Ardern, who revived Labour's fortunes when she became party leader just weeks out from the election.

"She exhibited extraordinary talent in the campaign itself from a very hopeless position," he said.

While Labour and the Greens have to formally approve the coalition, Ardern will become New Zealand's youngest leader since 1856 and only the third female prime minister of the nation of 4.6 million.

The result will be a bitter blow to outgoing conservative Prime Minister Bill English, who ran an unexpectedly strong campaign to win 44.4 percent of the vote, far higher than Labour's 36 percent.

It is the first time since New Zealand adopted proportional voting in 1996 that the party which claimed the largest slice of the vote has failed to form government.

Peters had promised to reveal his choice on Thursday afternoon but had already missed several self-imposed deadlines to settle the issue.

He stretched the announcement out as long as possible, appearing before reporters early in the afternoon to say he still had not made a decision.

"It's seriously difficult because there are pros and cons for every part of this decision we've got to make," he said before heading off for lunch.

He said the talks went down to the wire, with new information arriving throughout the day, finally addressing a media conference at 7:00pm (0600GMT).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 Trump President warns McCain: 'I fight back, and it won't be pretty'bullet

Related Articles

In Australia Spy chief warns of growing foreign meddling
In New Zealand Kingmaker set to decide election Thursday
In Antarctica Drive for giant new marine sanctuary
In New Zealand Police sorry for 'insensitive' road death tweet
Niue Pacific's nation creates huge marine sanctuary
In New Zealand PM says poll deadlock may last three weeks
In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court
In New Zealand Party leaders make final bid to woo voters
Nuclear Crisis 51 countries line up to sign UN treaty outlawing nuclear weapons
Jean-Claude Juncker Highlights of European Commission President's state of the union speech

World

On Delhi's outskirts farmers are busy burning crop residue to clear their land before the new harvest and the acrid smoke has already begun to drift south, casting a pall over the world's most polluted capital
India Delhi braces for pollution 'airpocalypse' as smog looms
The IMF suspended loan disbursals to Tunisia in 2017 while demanding the privatization of state-owned banks and the abolition of 10,000 public sector jobs, according to an IMF expert
United Nation IMF policies undermine human rights - UN expert
Rohingya refugee Khalida is seen wading across a canal with her three children near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Over half a milion Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August
Myanmar Country has failed to protect Rohingya from atrocities - UN
Brazilian President Michel Temer, pictured in September 2017, is the first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office but will not stand trial if an upcoming vote by the full house goes his way
In Brazil Congress committee recommends against President Temer's trial