In Moscow :  3,000 people evacuated after flames take over shopping centre

About 3,000 people were evacuated from a shopping centre on the outskirts of Moscow on Sunday after a large fire broke out in a storage room in the basement, the TASS news agency reported.

Flames quickly spread from the basement of the megastore specialising in building supplies, with 55,000 square metres of the site ablaze.

The roof had fallen in in some spots, according to emergency services. About 100 firefighters were deployed.

No cases of injury or death were immediately reported.

The Sindika shopping centre, which spans 130,000 square metres and contains about 1,200 different stores, is the largest centre for building supplies in Moscow, according to Tass.