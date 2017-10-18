Home > News > World >

In Mexico :  Earthquake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ

In Mexico Earthquake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ

The earthquake that hit Mexico on September 19 did not discriminate in its destruction, leveling homes in rich and poor neighborhoods alike.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Volunteers help as rescuers search for victims in a Mexico City building, toppled by a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck central Mexico on September 19, 2017 play

Volunteers help as rescuers search for victims in a Mexico City building, toppled by a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck central Mexico on September 19, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The earthquake that hit Mexico on September 19 did not discriminate in its destruction, leveling homes in rich and poor neighborhoods alike.

But one month on, the tragedies facing Mexico City's newly homeless depend largely on class.

Residents of upscale neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa face a frenzied rush to rent or buy new homes in other neighborhoods nearby, creating a real estate bubble.

Meanwhile, in far-flung corners like Xochimilco in the south, residents say the government has forgotten them and they fight to cling to whatever they can.

More than 8,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed by the 7.1-magnitude quake, which left a trail of destruction that cut across Mexico City from north to south, hitting a broad cross-section of neighborhoods.

More than 8,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Mexico City by the September 19 7.1-magnitude quake play

More than 8,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Mexico City by the September 19 7.1-magnitude quake

(AFP/File)

"You think it won't happen to you, until it does," said Gerardo Alvarez, who had to flee his home in the trendy Zona Rosa with his pregnant wife.

"My house is collapsing, there are diagonal scars on the walls," he told AFP.

For now, he and his wife are staying with friends. But they are struggling to find a new home.

Homeless and shell-shocked residents are exiting the capital's hip central neighborhoods in drones, leading to a frothy real estate bubble in surrounding neighborhoods built on more solid ground.

"Prices have gone through the roof," said Paola Navarrete, a 31-year-old consultant.

She had to abandon her badly damaged building in Condesa. The authorities would only let her return to salvage three outfits of clothes and her documents.

One of the multy-story building damaged during the September 19 earthquake, at one of Mexico City's most fashionable neighbourhoods play

One of the multy-story building damaged during the September 19 earthquake, at one of Mexico City's most fashionable neighbourhoods

(AFP/File)

Condesa, a hipster playground of trendy restaurants, bars and boutiques, looked like a wasteland after the quake, which killed 369 people, mostly in the capital.

There are no official figures on the number of newly homeless.

Some 600 people are staying in shelters. But many more are staying with relatives, friends or colleagues -- or a succession of all three.

These sometimes awkward stays have revived an old expression in Mexico: "There are two things that start to stink after three days: dead bodies and guests."

Many companies are also looking to move.

Demand for new office buildings with the latest anti-earthquake features has surged by 30 to 40 percent since the same period last year, according to figures from real estate agency Coldwell Banker Mexico cited in the newspaper El Financiero.

'Ramshackle little house'

A large piece of wall is removed with a crane from a building in Mexico City toppled by a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck central Mexico on September 19, 2017 play

A large piece of wall is removed with a crane from a building in Mexico City toppled by a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck central Mexico on September 19, 2017

(AFP/File)

Far from the froth, many modest homes are also in ruins or on the verge of collapse in Xochimilco, on the southern outskirts of the capital.

The area, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is popular with tourists for its ancient floating gardens and languid canals.

Some quake exiles have taken to setting up communal tables on the unpaved streets outside their wrecked homes, fighting tragedy with conviviality.

Residents have also instituted a rotating night watch to help each other fend off looters.

But solidarity can't fix all their problems.

"We still have no water, and the electricity only just came back," said Hortensia Fernandez, 50, in the empty plot where her house used to stand.

She has cleared away the rubble of her former home, leaving her with a desk, some broken wooden chairs, a small yard and an apple tree. She uses a plastic tarp to protect a few boxes of scattered belongings from the elements.

"We're all sitting here waiting for them to come rebuild our homes, even if it's just a ramshackle little house," she said.

"But this is just a neighborhood of little houses, not big buildings like the ones that collapsed so spectacularly."

Across the way, the Lopez family house is on the verge of collapse, its windows broken and its porch covered in rubble.

"The authorities said they'd have to tear it down. But then they never came back. They've forgotten about us," said Lorena Lopez.

Her family of six is staying with her sister-in-law down the street. But that house is damaged too.

"It's tough," she said. "There are nine of us staying in a house that used to hold six. We sleep on the floor, all squeezed in together."

Her septuagenarian mother breaks into tears as she speaks.

"The worst part is losing our family heirlooms," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decisionbullet
2 Catalonia Catalan police chief Trapero: hero, martyr or traitor?bullet
3 Airbus Corporation to enter into partnership with Canada's Bombardierbullet

Related Articles

In Mexico Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake
UN DR Congo wins seat on rights council despite US opposition
Pope Francis Pontiff names 35 new saints, most of them martyrs
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda
In Mexico Trudeau arrives for talks after tense US trip
United States Canada threatens to scrap arms buy from US as trade talks get off to rough start
Ferrari Scandal Mexico attorney general resigns
In Mexico Quake-proof building codes not always respected
In Mexico Hope fades in search for quake survivors
In Mexico Clinging to hope as clock ticks, quake-hit Mexicans wait and pray

World

Akombe had become a familiar face on television programmes explaining the election process to Kenyans.
In Kenya Poll official quits, says election not 'credible'
Winston Peters' New Zealand First party holds the balance of power after elections last month, even though it only won seven percent of the vote
In New Zealand Kingmaker set to decide election Thursday
French rock star Bertrand Cantat was sentenced to eight years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, who suffered severe brain damage after the pair had a fight and later died from her injuries
In France Rock magazine offers regrets after putting killer on cover
Switzerland had been seeking the identities of three German tax officers, hoping to build a case against them for illegally obtaining banking data -- which is protected under the country's strict secrecy laws
In Germany Swiss 'tax spy' goes on trial