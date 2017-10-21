Home > News > World >

In Mali :  Country extends state of emergency by a year

In Mali Country extends state of emergency by a year

Mali said Saturday it will extend by a year the state of emergency that was first introduced after a November 2015 attack on a Bamako hotel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdoulaye Diop asked the UN Security Council for the creation of a new international regional security force play

Malian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdoulaye Diop asked the UN Security Council for the creation of a new international regional security force

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mali said Saturday it will extend by a year the state of emergency that was first introduced after a November 2015 attack on a Bamako hotel.

The decision, adopted Friday following a cabinet meeting, will notably extend security forces' powers of arrest and detention, and comes as a delegation of ambassadors from members of the UN Security Council visits the region.

Their five-day visit to Mali, Mauritania and Burkina Faso comes in response to a plea by Malian foreign affairs minister Abdoulaye Diop earlier this month to the UN Security Council for the creation of a new international regional security force.

The mooted force would aid the "G5 Sahel" states of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger -- all badly hit by jihadist attacks and lacking military resources.

Mali's situation has been particularly volatile since 2012 when jihadist groups captured the entire north of the country, but the latest move by the government comes amid a surge of attacks.

Large swathes of the country remain outside the control of Malian and foreign forces, despite a military intervention by France in 2013.

The state of emergency has been almost constantly in force since the November 20, 2015 attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, Mali's capital, which left 20 dead as well as the two attackers.

The government last extended the state of emergency for six months in April and it will expire at the end of this month.

"The state of emergency is above all (extended) in response to the terrorism situation today in the centre of the country," Defence Minister Tiena Coulibaly said.

"It is declared throughout the territory but essentially in the direction of that part," Coulibaly told reporters after meeting with the visiting UN delegation, international mediators and signatories of a mid-2015 peace accord whose application has been patchy.

Coulibaly noted that despite the previous extension "terrorist attacks against civilian populations and armed and security forces are continuing".

"There remains a high risk of serious attack on people and their property in certain areas."

In response to the deteriorating situation in central Mali along the border with Burkina Faso and Niger in the face of continuing jihadist violence, the G5 has already reactivated a joint force with French support initially launched in November 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa rolebullet
3 In Syria 16 dead in 'Russian' air strikesbullet

Related Articles

In Niger 12 soldiers killed in fresh attack: minister
In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
In Mali International Criminal Court probing several war crimes
Antonio Guterres UN Secretary-General wants UN to help tackle Sahel violence
Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Faso
United States US military probes possible changes after Niger attack - Mattis
In Niger Three US Green Berets killed
American Troops Troops killed in attack on US-Niger patrol
In Niger American soldiers killed in attack on US-Niger patrol
In Mauritania For Malians in Mauritanian desert, going home is a mirage

World

Two soldiers belonging to the Commonwealth and Allied forces aim at a German soldier surrendering atop his tank 25 October 1942 during the Battle of El Alamein. The victory in Egypt proved a turning point in the war for the Allies.
In Egypt Ceremony marks 75 years since El Alamein battle as country mourns
​(Center) Catalan regional vice-president and chief of Economy and Finance Oriol Junqueras and Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont attend a demonstration on October 21, 2017 in Barcelona, to support two leaders of Catalan separatist groups, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have been detained pending an investigation into sedition charges
In Spain 'Time to declare independence': 450,000 protest in Barcelona
An Islamic State (IS) group flag flutters above heavily damaged buildings in Raqa on October 21, 2017, after a Kurdish-led force expelled the jihadists from the northern Syrian city
Donald Trump US president says end of IS caliphate 'in sight' after Raqa's fall
The octogenarian Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, heads covered with white handkerchieves, are joined by others in a protest 40 years after beginning their struggle to identify children stolen by Argentina's former dictatorship
In Argentina Grandmothers still searching 40 years on