Home > News > World >

In London :  Man held after people hurt in crash near museum

In London Man held after people hurt in crash near museum

Police detained a man near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday after a vehicle apparently drove into pedestrians at a busy tourist spot, injuring a number of people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Security is high in Britain after five terror attacks since March -- four of them in London and one in Manchester -- with the bloodshed claiming 35 lives play

Security is high in Britain after five terror attacks since March -- four of them in London and one in Manchester -- with the bloodshed claiming 35 lives

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police detained a man near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday after a vehicle apparently drove into pedestrians at a busy tourist spot, injuring a number of people.

Witnesses and footage posted on social media suggested the man was pinned down on the ground by passers-by near the Victoria and Albert Museum.

A police spokesman said it was too soon to say whether the incident was related to terrorism, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "details are still emerging".

The area, which includes the wide, semi-pedestrianised Exhibition Road which runs past the Science Museum, is popular with families and tourists, particularly on a Saturday afternoon.

Footage and photographs posted on Twitter showed the detained man next to a black car with its door open and its bonnet severely damaged.

Witnesses reported by some media said they had heard a loud bang.

An AFP reporter said crowds in the area had fled screaming in panic.

Armed police were deployed to the scene and the whole area was subsequently cordoned off. The public were urged to avoid the area.

Security is high in Britain after five terror attacks since March -- four of them in London and one in Manchester -- with the bloodshed claiming 35 lives.

Armed police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident near the Natural History Museum in London play

Armed police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident near the Natural History Museum in London

(AFP)

Three of the attacks in London involved the use of a vehicle to plough into pedestrians.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May was being kept up to date with developments.

In a statement, Khan made no mention of terrorism but said he was in close contact with Mark Rowley, the head of counter-terrorism policing, and the emergency services.

'Everyone flew in panic'

London's Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene at 2:21 pm (1321 GMT) after reports of a collision.

"It is believed that a number of pedestrians have been injured. A man (no further details) has been arrested at the scene," the police said in a statement.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are under way."

A spokesman later said the man had not been formally arrested, but had been detained.

One witness, identified only as Katy, told LBC London radio she had seen two people injured, including a young boy who had hurt his leg and a woman who was not moving.

Another who gave his name only as Leonard, told AFP: "I was near South Ken station and there were many police.

"Suddenly a police woman officer shouted at the crowd to run, and everybody flew in panic, many people screaming."

A spokesman for the Natural History Museum told AFP: "I can confirm that there has been a vehicle collision with pedestrians on our Exhibition Road entrance."

Not far away, tens of thousands of football fans took part in a silent protest "against extremism", walking from Park Lane past Downing Street and to parliament.

The Football Lads Alliance was formed after the London Bridge attack in June and brought together supporters of rival teams with military veterans.

Ahead of the march, founder John Meighan said they wished to "show our concern at the recent upsurge in terror attacks taking place across the UK and Europe".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Las Vegas Shooting America mourns 59 dead victims of concert massacre...bullet
3 Kizomba Angola's dance mesmerises the worldbullet

Related Articles

In London Man arrested, people injured in crash: police
Tom Enders Airbus chief warns of 'significant penalties' from bribery probes
Theresa May British PM fights back after plot to oust her
Kizomba Angola's dance mesmerises the world
Kazuo Ishiguro Social worker turned Nobel Prize Winner
Kazuo Ishiguro Social worker turned Nobel Prize Winner
Science That's cool! Flash-frozen pictures reveal molecular world
Spain Eyeing more independence in the EU
Las Vegas Shooting Was IS claim for attack 'fake news'?
Donald Trump US President weighs 'decertifying' Iran nuclear deal

World

Italian fugitive Cesare Battisti has been on the run for more than 30 years, but has lived freely in Brazil since 2010
In Brazil Italian fugitive freed after Brazil border detention
In a fluttering sea of flags, tens of thousands of protesters in central Madrid banged drums and yelled "Viva Espana!" and "National unity!"
In Spain Fear, patriotism fill Spain streets in Catalan crisis
A woman stands next to the coffin of Stalin Sanchez Gonzalez, the slain mayor of Paracho, in Michoacan state. Since 2003 nearly fifty mayors have been murdered in Mexico
In Mexico Mexican federal agent shot dead with mother; mayor killed
A housing complex for refugees in the Syrian village of Kafr Lusein, in front of a three-metre high fortification, built by the Turkish government along its border with Syria on October 7, 2017
In Syria Turkey-backed rebels in new operation: Erdogan