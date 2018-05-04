Home > News > World >

In Kenya Floods leave 112 dead in two months

In Kenya Floods leave 112 dead in two months

Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Villagers at Onkolde in Kenya's Tana River delta region struggled with flood water after the river burst its banks. More than 60,000 people have displaced from the area, according to the Kenya Red Cross. play

Villagers at Onkolde in Kenya's Tana River delta region struggled with flood water after the river burst its banks. More than 60,000 people have displaced from the area, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said Friday.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet made an appeal for $5 million (four million euros) to help those affected in 32 counties.

Since early March, "112 people have lost their lives countrywide," he told a press conference.

"About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people that are displaced," he said.

Gullet said over 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of crops had been destroyed and some 20,000 animals washed away, while more than a hundred schools had been affected, many of which remain closed.

The disaster comes after three failed rainy seasons inflicted a crippling drought that sent food prices soaring and left more than three million people requiring food aid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
2 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
3 In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggersbullet

Related Articles

Strategy GTB's Segun Agbaje, others shortlisted for African Banker awards 2018
Opinion An unlikely sex symbol, poised for a breakthrough
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them
In Kenya Town blames church vigils for teenage pregnancies
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
MEST Africa Online accounting startup, Accounteer, wins Lagos edition of the MEST Africa Challenge
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
In Asaba Second Niger Bridge main project to gulp N210 billion— Director
Finance PayPal processed $132 billion in Q1 growth tear (PYPL)

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
The route between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur is the world's busiest, with more than 30,500 flights a year
Malaysia Singapore-Kuala Lumpur is world's busiest international air route
Turkey has for decades disputed Greek sovereignty over Aegean waters close to Turkish shores
NATO New collision between Greek, Turkish ships in Aegean