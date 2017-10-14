Home > News > World >

In Japan :  Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguin

In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguin

An elderly penguin who shot to fame in Japan after falling in love with a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character has died, at the ripe old age of 21.

  • Published:
The Humboldt penguin Grape would stare at a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu for hours play

The Humboldt penguin Grape would stare at a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu for hours

(Tobu Zoo/AFP/Tobu Zoo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An elderly penguin who shot to fame in Japan after falling in love with a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character has died, at the ripe old age of 21.

Officials at Tobu zoo in Saitama, north of Tokyo, said Grape passed away after a brief illness with the object of his desire right by his side. He would have been around 80 in human years.

Earlier this year, the Humboldt penguin became smitten with a cut-out of Hululu -- a character from the Japanese anime "Kemono Friends" -- after being dumped by his former mate, a female called Midori.

A love-sick Grape found solace in Hululu and would stare at her for hours on end.

The plight of the romantic penguin went viral, earning Grape millions of fans worldwide.

A steady stream of mourners has visited Tobu zoo's penguin enclosure, many with flowers, since the tragic news broke on Friday, while officials erected a makeshift shrine to their fallen celebrity on Saturday.

Grape, a Humboldt penguin who shot to fame at Tobu Zoo in Japan after falling in love with a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu, has died, at the ripe old age of 21 play

Grape, a Humboldt penguin who shot to fame at Tobu Zoo in Japan after falling in love with a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu, has died, at the ripe old age of 21

(TOBU ZOO/AFP/TOBU ZOO)

"Little Grape had a wife called Midori but she left him and found herself a new husband," Tobu zoo's penguin caretaker Eri Nemoto told local media.

"We put the cardboard panel next to him to comfort him to the very end."

Tributes flooded in on social media too under the trending hashtag "Grape-kun" (little grape), with several users posting elaborate hand-drawn pictures of Grape gazing longingly at Hululu.

"Goodnight sweet prince," wrote one Twitter user, while another posted: "You charmed the world and made it a little brighter. See you, Space Cowboy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 Spain Country wins backing in Catalonia crisisbullet

Related Articles

Kobe Steel Japan's company scandal spreads, 500 firms affected
Greenpeace Fireworks shine light on French nuclear safety concerns
In Japan Steel scandal grows as more car makers hit
Korean Peninsula US bombers overfly area in show of force
Trump Who's the moron? US president challenges Tillerson to IQ test
In US Outsiders challenge Chicago school for Nobel economics prize
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins award
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
In Japan Woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings
Nobel Literature Prize Demand surges for winner's works in native Japan

World

People queue to buy tickets to travel to Ecuador at a bus terminal in Caracas, on October 11, 2017 as scores of disappointed Venezuelans who see no end to the crisis choose to leave the country.
In Venezuela Citizens voting with their feet before Sunday's poll
A Site Intelligence Group image shows hostages Caitlan Coleman of the US and her husband Joshua Boyle of Canada while holding their children at an undisclosed location
In Canada Family freed from Taliban captivity arrive country
Duterte said he would resort to a revolutionary government, as opposed to martial law that would require congressional approval, if communists and other opponents tried to destabilise his rule
In Philippines Duterte warns of 'revolutionary government'
US President Donald Trump is turning to Congress to tighten the screws on Iran over its nuclear program, ballistic missile technology and support for terrorism
In US Congress may hold key to Iran deal future