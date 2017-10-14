Home > News > World >

In Ivory Coast :  Cargo plane crashes into sea in heavy rain

In Ivory Coast Cargo plane crashes into sea in heavy rain

The reports suggest that it was a Ukrainian or Russian turboprop Antonov plane.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An aircraft crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, after taking off from the Abidjan International airport.

BBC reports that there are several people dead and injured.

Security sources told local news site Koaci that the cargo plane was carrying freight for the French army.

The reports suggest that it was a Ukrainian or Russian turboprop Antonov plane.

The plane crashed during heavy rain and the wreckage was reportedly swept back towards the shore near Port-Bouët.

A witness told Reuters News Agency that at least four people were killed in the crash.

The agency reports that the rescue workers have removed two bodies from the plane while another two could be seen in the report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Spain Country wins backing in Catalonia crisisbullet
3 Oliver Stone Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'bullet

Related Articles

Iraq Country recovers bodies of plane crew shot down by IS
In DR Congo Army plane crashes, at least 11 dead
In Istanbul Private jet crashes Istanbul's main airport, four wounded: official
White House President Donald Trump observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims

World

An image of Joshua Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman with their children during their time in captivity
In Canada Freed hostage says Taliban murdered his baby, raped wife
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House
Donald Trump US president puts America first, but more and more alone
The Vatican said Pope Francis had been informed about the Italian priest's abduction and was praying for him
In Nigeria Italian priest kidnapped in Benin city: Vatican
Much of Syria's Raqa has been reduced to ruins by heavy bombardment that has rendered whole streets unrecognisable
In Syria 100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition