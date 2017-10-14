In Ivory Coast :  Cargo plane crashes into sea in heavy rain

An aircraft crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, after taking off from the Abidjan International airport.

BBC reports that there are several people dead and injured.

Security sources told local news site Koaci that the cargo plane was carrying freight for the French army.

The reports suggest that it was a Ukrainian or Russian turboprop Antonov plane.

The plane crashed during heavy rain and the wreckage was reportedly swept back towards the shore near Port-Bouët.

A witness told Reuters News Agency that at least four people were killed in the crash.

The agency reports that the rescue workers have removed two bodies from the plane while another two could be seen in the report.