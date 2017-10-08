In Italy :  Brother of Marseille attacker arrested

A brother of Ahmed Hanachi, the Tunisian national who stabbed to death two young women in the French city of Marseille in early October, has been arrested in Italy, local police said.

Anis Hanachi was arrested on Saturday night in Ferrara, in the country's north, after French authorities issued an international arrest warrant, Italian police said, adding he is at the disposal of Bologna's public prosecutor.

He is accused of being complicit in his brother's attack and of participating in a terrorist organisation.

His brother Ahmed Hanachi, who killed two cousins on October 1 at Marseille's Saint-Charles train station before being shot dead by anti-terror troops, spent several years in Aprilia, south of Rome.

"He married an Italian in Aprilia in 2008, and was registered as a resident there between March 2010 and 2017," a city council press officer told AFP on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old petty criminal had been "arrested once for drugs and once for theft" and is believed to have left the area in 2015.