Home > News > World >

In Israel :  'Good morning' Facebook post leads to arrest of Palestinian

In Israel 'Good morning' Facebook post leads to arrest of Palestinian

Israeli police have mistakenly arrested then released a Palestinian who posted "good morning" in Arabic on Facebook after software mistranslated it as "attack them," police and a media report said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Palestinian worker walks on a rooftop in the settlement of Beitar Ilit in the West Bank in December 2009. A Palestinian who works at the settlement was mistakenly arrested this month after a Facebook post was mistranslated play

A Palestinian worker walks on a rooftop in the settlement of Beitar Ilit in the West Bank in December 2009. A Palestinian who works at the settlement was mistakenly arrested this month after a Facebook post was mistranslated

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Israeli police have mistakenly arrested then released a Palestinian who posted "good morning" in Arabic on Facebook after software mistranslated it as "attack them," police and a media report said Sunday.

Police only confirmed that a Palestinian had been mistakenly arrested then released following suspicions of incitement, but a report in Haaretz newspaper provided further details.

According to the report, which police would neither confirm nor deny, the Palestinian man posted a picture of himself leaning against a bulldozer at the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, where he works, in the occupied West Bank.

Along with the picture, an Arabic phrase meaning "good morning" was also posted. Facebook's translation software interpreted the post to mean "attack them" in Hebrew and "hurt them" in English, Haaretz reported.

It was unclear how such a translation error could have been made as there are no apparent similarities between the Arabic expression used for "good morning" and the phrases in Hebrew or English.

Police were notified and the man was arrested last week, the report said. He was released after a few hours when police realised the mistake, it said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri told AFP "a few days ago, a Palestinian was detained for questioning on suspicion of incitement through his Facebook page."

She said he was "immediately released" after the suspicions turned out to be false.

Haaretz reported that the Facebook post has since been deleted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa rolebullet
3 Pope Benedict XVI Pontiff’s brother denies rumoured ill-healthbullet

Related Articles

WHO Organisation cites Zimbabwe record as outrage grows over Mugabe honour
Antonio Guterres Trump says UN boss doing 'very very spectacular job'
In Israel Soldier jailed for manslaughter seeks presidential pardon
Jason Greenblatt US says Palestinian unity govt must recognise Israel, disarm Hamas
In Syria After Raqa, what's next for the US military
Israel Country raids eight Palestinian media firms for 'incitement'
In Israel Netanyahu, Israeli police face off over graft probe
In Iran Citizens respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda

World

Bangladeshi fishermen work on their boats near Teknaf
In Bangladesh Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to city, UN says
Spain has announced it will move to dismiss Catalonia's separatist government and call fresh elections in the semi-autonomous region in a bid to stop its leaders from declaring independence
In Catalonia Key events since country's independence vote
A protestor holds up a sign reading "Stop the AFD" during a demonstration in Berlin on October 22, 2017 as representatives of the far-right party prepare to take their seats in German parliament next week
In Berlin Thousands march against far-right AfD
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) is received by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (R) prior to their meeting in the capital Riyadh on October 22, 2017
Rex Tillerson US secretary woos Gulf allies in push to undercut Iran