In Israel :  Gazan dies of wounds from border clash: ministry

A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.

  • Published:
Palestinian protesters help a man in a wheelchair during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 22, 2017 play

Palestinian protesters help a man in a wheelchair during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 22, 2017

(AFP)
A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.

Sharaf Shalash, 28, sustained bullet wounds last Sunday during a demonstration east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 11 the number of Palestinians who have been killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Nine died in clashes with Israeli troops. Two were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

