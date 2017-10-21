Home > News > World >

In India :  Journalist shot dead in northern India: police

In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: police

A journalist was shot dead by three gunmen in northern India on Saturday, police said, the latest attack on media in one of Asia's deadliest countries for reporters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The high-profile killing of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country play

The high-profile killing of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A journalist was shot dead by three gunmen in northern India on Saturday, police said, the latest attack on media in one of Asia's deadliest countries for reporters.

Rajesh Mishra, a 40-year-old reporter at the Hindi-language daily Dainik Jagran -- one of India's largest newspapers -- was shot in the head by three gunmen on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh state, additional director general of police Anand Kumar said.

"Three thugs fired the shots. Two of the three have been identified," Kumar told reporters.

"We are confident that we will arrest all three by tonight. We have their names and the investigation is on," he said, adding police were yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Mishra was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an influential right-wing Hindu organisation seen as the ideological fountainhead of the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Saturday's killing comes a month after a reporter covering political unrest in India's northeast was beaten to death during violent clashes.

In September, gunmen in the IT hub of Bangalore shot dead prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh, a newspaper editor and outspoken critic of the BJP, as she entered her home.

No arrests have been made so far in that case.

The high-profile killing triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, with the Editors Guild of India saying Lankesh's death was "an ominous portent for dissent in democracy and a brutal assault on the freedom of the press".

India has a historically poor record on journalists' safety, although most deaths occur in remote rural areas away from the major urban centres.

Forty-one journalists have been killed in India since the early 1990s, according to the latest figures from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Journalists in the world's largest democracy often face harassment and intimidation by police, politicians, bureaucrats and criminal gangs, while scores work in hostile conditions in conflict-ridden pockets of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa rolebullet
2 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
3 In Syria 16 dead in 'Russian' air strikesbullet

Related Articles

Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State heads back to deal with Gulf crisis
Fact Or Fiction? Doubts over China's 'rising nationalism'
China Beijing says US should 'abandon biased views' of country
Uvalde Blood and beauty on a Texas exotic-game ranch
In India 7 dead in firework factory blast
India Delhi braces for pollution 'airpocalypse' as smog looms
United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'
India Warning for China as US hails 'partnership'
Carles Puigdemont Catalonia's separatist leader: dyed-in-the-wool partisan of independence
In India Bangladesh steps up security at India border over Rohingya fears

World

A test version of the China-France Oceanography Satellite CFOSAT
First joint France-China satellite to study oceans
Jean-Luc Melenchon believes France pays too much to the EU
French left-wing firebrand quotes Thatcher in EU cash claim
British Prime Minister Theresa May sits alone waiting for a bilateral meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk during an EU summit in Brussels.
UK PM May's 'lonely' Brexit photo goes viral
A woman pours water over a burnt area in her village in central Portugal which was devastated by deadly wildfires.
In Portugal Forest fires death toll rises to 44