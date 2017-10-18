Home > News > World >

In France :  Rock magazine offers regrets after putting killer on cover

In France Rock magazine offers regrets after putting killer on cover

A French magazine has expressed regret after coming under fire for featuring a rock star who murdered his girlfriend on its cover.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French rock star Bertrand Cantat was sentenced to eight years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, who suffered severe brain damage after the pair had a fight and later died from her injuries play

French rock star Bertrand Cantat was sentenced to eight years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, who suffered severe brain damage after the pair had a fight and later died from her injuries

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A French magazine has expressed regret after coming under fire for featuring a rock star who murdered his girlfriend on its cover amid a growing scandal over allegations of sexual violence against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Bertrand Cantat was convicted of killing his actress girlfriend Marie Trintignant in a hotel room in Lithuania in 2003.

Music magazine Les Inrockuptibles Tuesday expressed its "regrets" in an editorial and acknowledged its decision to put Cantat on its October 6 cover, ahead of the release of his first solo album, was "questionable".

The cover provoked widespread outrage, with Elle magazine publishing a scathing editorial on social media titled "In the name of Marie: for all women victims of men's violence."

"The pain that this cover has stirred up has deeply touched us," the Inrockuptibles editorial said.

"The reactions that followed... have upset us, and we are committed to always being vigilant in the way we treat and cover the subjects we consider important."

Cantat's comeback was one such subject but "to put him on the cover was questionable".

"To those who felt hurt, we express our sincere regrets," it said.

Cantat, former frontman of the top French rock group Noir Desir, was sentenced to eight years in prison for murdering his girlfriend. She suffered severe brain damage after the pair had a fight and later died from her injuries.

Cantat served four years before being released on parole in 2007.

"Marie Trintignant, you are not forgotten," Elle said.

"Thanks to this, her face has become that of all women victims of the violence of men," journalist Dorothee Werner wrote in the editorial, recalling that 123 women were killed in France by their spouses in 2016.

"To all these women as well as the actresses against Weinstein... it takes courage," she said, referring to the growing scandal over Weinstein, who is accused of rape and sexual harassment of dozens of actresses.

Cantat made a comeback with his new band Detroit in 2013 and is due to release his first solo album later this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decisionbullet
2 Catalonia Catalan police chief Trapero: hero, martyr or traitor?bullet
3 Airbus Corporation to enter into partnership with Canada's Bombardierbullet

Related Articles

Brexit EU toughens conditions on gesture to May
Sexual Abuse Stories from around the world flood social media
In Antarctica Drive for giant new marine sanctuary
In France Art 'detectives' probe what lies beneath a Fragonard
In France Police arrests 10 over suspected plot targeting politicians
Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest terms'
United Nations Gulf widens between Washington and UN partners
In Syria Who's who in the conflict
In Paris 3 charged over makeshift gas canister bomb
Tom Enders Airbus chief warns of 'significant penalties' from bribery probes

World

Volunteers help as rescuers search for victims in a Mexico City building, toppled by a 7.1 magnitude quake that struck central Mexico on September 19, 2017
In Mexico Earthquake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ
Akombe had become a familiar face on television programmes explaining the election process to Kenyans.
In Kenya Poll official quits, says election not 'credible'
Winston Peters' New Zealand First party holds the balance of power after elections last month, even though it only won seven percent of the vote
In New Zealand Kingmaker set to decide election Thursday
Xi Jinping is the first Chinese leader to be born after 1949, when the Communist revolution that gives the party its legitimacy ended
Xi Jinping China's omnipresent leader