Home > News > World >

In Europe :  Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year - Report

In Europe Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year - Report

Air pollution causes more than 500,000 premature deaths across Europe each year despite "slowly" improving air quality on the continent, the EU's environment authority said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Air pollution remains the leading cause of premature death in Europe play

Air pollution remains the leading cause of premature death in Europe

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Air pollution causes more than 500,000 premature deaths across Europe each year despite "slowly" improving air quality on the continent, the EU's environment authority said Wednesday.

Although data from the Copenhagen-based European Environment Agency (EEA) reveals some encouraging signs, in large part the result of new technologies, air pollution remains the leading environmental cause of premature death in the region.

In its latest report, the EAA said 520,400 premature deaths in 41 European countries were caused by air pollutants generated by the burning of fossil fuels in 2014, compared with 550,000 in 2013.

Of these, four out of five deaths (428,000) were directly linked to fine particulate matter, which measure less than 2.5 microns and can enter a person's lungs and even the bloodstream.

Data collected at monitoring stations showed that 82 percent of the EU's urban population was exposed to these microscopic particulates, known as PM2.5, in 2015, down from 85 percent in 2013.

Other sources of air pollution linked to the premature deaths include nitrogen dioxide, emitted in the air, and ground-level ozone caused by motor vehicle emissions.

Within the 28 European Union members, fine particulates were responsible for more than three out of four premature deaths (399,000 out of 487,600) in 2014.

"The European Commission is committed to tackling this and help member states make sure that the quality of their citizens' air is of the highest standard," said Karmenu Vella, the EU commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
3 Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap videobullet

Related Articles

In Kosovo President seeks Albanian help to sidestep EU visa demand
NATO Ex-chief urges allies to boost help for Ukraine
In Iran Europe scrambles to save the nuclear deal
Brexit British author Follett calls 'absolute disaster'
Marseille Attacker All 4 siblings of killer arrested, two freed
Spain Country to hold crisis talks after Catalan independence 'suspended'
Catalonia Catalan leaders sign independence declaration but put it on hold
Emmanuel Macron French rebel Melenchon takes the fight to French President
Viktor Orban Say 'quiet prayer' for Merkel election win, PM tells Hungarians
Brexit May seeks to unlock talks with upbeat Florence speech

World

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga plunged the country into uncharted waters by saying he was pulling out of a presidential race re-run
Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for elections
Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was detained in April 2017 over an incident in which he allegedly failed to give way to Lungu's motorcade
Zambia Country ends emergency powers imposed during crisis
A Zakouma National Park anti-poaching team patrol in 2014
Chad Country extends key conservation area in national park
In late August 2017, former UN chief Kofi Annan presented the final report of an advisory commission on Rakhine state that he chaired at the request of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi
United Nations UN Security Council to hear Kofi Annan brief on Myanmar