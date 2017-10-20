Home > News > World >

In Czech Republic :  'Czech Trump' poised to win vote that risks chaos

In Czech Republic 'Czech Trump' poised to win vote that risks chaos

ANO (Yes) movement chief Andrej Babis drove home his anti-euro, anti-migrant and anti-corruption ticket in a final debate with Social Democrat rival Lubomir Zaoralek as campaigning wound down late Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This file photo taken on September 28, 2017 shows Czech billionaire and leader of the ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis arriving for a campaign rally in Prague play

This file photo taken on September 28, 2017 shows Czech billionaire and leader of the ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis arriving for a campaign rally in Prague

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A billionaire populist dubbed the "Czech Trump" looked poised to win the country's two-day general election which starts Friday, as polls suggest anti-EU parties could make gains that analysts warn could plunge the country into chaos.

ANO (Yes) movement chief Andrej Babis drove home his anti-euro, anti-migrant and anti-corruption ticket in a final debate with Social Democrat rival Lubomir Zaoralek as campaigning wound down late Thursday.

Despite being indicted for fraud, Babis has captured around 25-30 percent voter support in recent polls.

This puts ANO miles ahead of its current coalition partner the left wing Social Democrats, who scored just 12.5 percent in a recent Median agency poll.

Far-right and far-left anti-EU parties are also expected to make strong gains, with polls suggesting a fragmented parliament with up to eight parties and few obvious coalition allies.

"We need the maximum of votes, we need the people to vote, to realise that this is crucial for the fate of our country," Babis told AFP on Thursday.

While Babis has vowed to steer clear of the eurozone and echoes other eastern EU leaders who accuse Brussels of attempting to limit national sovereignty by imposing rules like migrant quotas, he favours a united Europe and balks at talk of a "Czexit".

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek and top candidate of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) along Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (C) attend an election rally in Prague on October 15, 2017 play

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek and top candidate of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) along Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (C) attend an election rally in Prague on October 15, 2017

(AFP)

"We don't want (EU migrant) quotas, we don't want migrants here, we want to stop migration and finally want to have a prime minister who will tell Mrs Merkel and Mr Macron that the solution lies outside Europe," Babis said in the TV debate.

"We are standing against the traditional parties and we would like to get the chance to show them that the government can be managed in a different way than what our citizens are used to," he said earlier on Thursday.

The 63-year-old Slovak-born chemicals, food and media tycoon appeared certain to win despite a host of scandals including an indictment over alleged EU subsidy fraud, and suspicions he was a Communist police agent in former Czechoslovakia.

Narrow victory?

"I expect the election to end up with a rather difficult post-vote situation, maybe even chaos, because Andrej Babis's results won't be as glamorous as expected," independent analyst Jiri Pehe told AFP.

"The recent scandals have had an impact on him after all," he said, adding that he "can see signs of great instability."

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek and top candidate of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) greets supporters during an election rally in Prague on October 15, 2017 play

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek and top candidate of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) greets supporters during an election rally in Prague on October 15, 2017

(AFP)

A narrow victory will force Babis to negotiate with several parties, Pehe added, and some will "refuse" him for prime minister due to his scandals.

Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, the Social Democrats leader, has downplayed his party's poor showing in the polls, telling AFP on Thursday that he was still hopeful to "form the government."

The Median poll showed the Communists could win 10.5 percent, ahead of two anti-system parties -- the far-right Freedom and Free Democracy of Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura with 9.5 percent and the anti-establishment Pirates party with 8.5 percent.

The Civic Democrats and the small centrist Christian Democrats, the third party in the current coalition, would also surpass the five-percent threshold for entering parliament.

Polling stations in the EU member of 10.6 million people will open at 1200 GMT on Friday and close at 2000 GMT.

On Saturday, voting into the 200-member lower house begins at 0600 GMT and ends at 1200 GMT, with no exit polls scheduled and results expected in the evening.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 North Korea Country's nuclear test site may be a 'Tired Mountain'bullet

Related Articles

Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government
In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in vote
In Poland Polish Catholics pray at borders 'to save country'
In Hungary EU steps up action against government over 'anti-Soros' NGO law
In Czech Zoo burns horns it sawed off rhinos after French attack
North Korea Front row for country, beef for lunch: a look at the UN gathering
EU Fish finger fighting fund to aid council's food crackdown
In Czech Lawmakers strip billionaire PM contender of immunity
Andrzej Duda Polish president warns multi-speed Europe could spawn 'more Brexits'
EU Europe's refugee relocation plan faces legal reckoning

World

A message issued on October 19, 2017, by the US embassy warned citizens of a "credible threat" of a terror attack in Senegal's capital of Dakar
United States US embassy warns of 'credible' terror threat in Senegal
Britain's Prime minister Theresa May speaks to journalists as she arrives in Brussels, on October 19, 2017 on the first day of a summit of European Union (EU) leaders, set to rule out moving to full Brexit trade talks after negotiations stalled
Theresa May Give me Brexit deal I can 'defend' at home, British Prime Minister tells EU
The eastern province of Deir Ezzor is partly controlled by the Islamic State group, which is under pressure from several fronts in war-torn Syria
In Syria 16 dead in 'Russian' air strikes
(From L) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain Prime minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron talk as they arrive in Brussels, on October 19, 2017 during the summit of European Union (EU) leaders
European Union EU to consider further measures against North Korea