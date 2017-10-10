In Chile :  Thousands march for Mapuche rights

Chilean police used tear gas and water cannon in clashes with protestors on Monday as around 5,000 people marched in support of Mapuche rights.

Demonstrators blew horns and banged drums, calling for "Mapuche resistance" as they wound their way through the center of Chile's capital Santiago.

"Today's march is an act of protest for the colonialism we have suffered," Mapuche leader Rodrigo Curipan told reporters.

Dozens of hooded demonstrators set up barricades and threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

The demonstration called for the release of more than a dozen Mapuche activists detained under a controversial anti-terrorism law after a series of attacks on trucks and private estates in southern Chile.

"We don't want any anti-terrorist law," chanted the demonstrators.

Last week, President Michelle Bachelet called on the judiciary to ease the implementation of the law against the indigenous Mapuche, following criticism from the UN and other international organizations.

The Mapuche are considered the earliest inhabitants of parts of Chile and Argentina, and have pursued historical claims against the authorities for territory and rights.