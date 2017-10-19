Home > News > World >

In Brazil :  Congress committee recommends against President Temer's trial

In Brazil Congress committee recommends against President Temer's trial

A Brazilian congressional committee on Wednesday voted against making President Michel Temer stand trial on corruption charges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian President Michel Temer, pictured in September 2017, is the first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office but will not stand trial if an upcoming vote by the full house goes his way play

Brazilian President Michel Temer, pictured in September 2017, is the first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office but will not stand trial if an upcoming vote by the full house goes his way

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Brazilian congressional committee on Wednesday voted against making President Michel Temer stand trial on corruption charges.

The 39-26 vote by the justice committee in the lower house was non-binding but gives Temer political momentum ahead of the full chamber taking up the issue.

Temer, the first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office, is accused of obstruction of justice and racketeering. He denies any wrongdoing and has argued that the country needs him at the helm to bring in market-friendly reforms after two years of deep recession.

Critics say Temer is deeply corrupt but is almost untouchable in a Congress where many of his allies are also accused of shady dealings. He has been courting legislators for days to ask for them to vote against a trial.

With the committee recommendation out of the way, he will next defend himself in the full house, where 342 of 513 deputies would have to vote against Temer for the case to go to the Supreme Court for possible trial.

Anything less and the charges would be thrown out as long as Temer remains in office.

Temer already defeated a first criminal charge of bribe-taking when the lower house overwhelmingly voted against a trial in August. Analysts say he now has at least as strong a majority to combat the new charges.

However, the scandal has weakened Temer's ability to pass tough austerity reforms, particularly a trim of the country's generous pension system.

It has also made him the most unpopular leader on record. A poll in September found that only three percent of Brazilians think his government is doing a good or very good job.

The latest charges involve Temer's alleged agreement to pay hush money to keep a jailed politician from testifying and his leadership of a group in Congress that took millions of dollars in bribes from companies seeking state contracts.

According to the charges, Temer "acted as leader of a criminal organisation" comprising senior officials from his centre-right PMDB party. They allegedly took the kickbacks in exchange for contracts at public companies like oil giant Petrobras.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 Trump President warns McCain: 'I fight back, and it won't be pretty'bullet

Related Articles

In Haiti 40 people missing as migrant vessel sinks off
Pope Francis Pontiff names 35 new saints, most of them martyrs
In Brazil Soldiers sweep for guns, drugs in notorious Rio favela
In Brazil Teacher who died saving kids in Brazil fire given award
Carlos Nuzman Rio 2016 Olympic committee chief resigns after arrest
In Brazil Italian fugitive freed after Brazil border detention
In Brazil Police arrests Rio 2016 Olympic committee chairman on corruption charges
In Brazil Court opens door for Congress to vote on Temer trial
Nuclear Crisis 51 countries line up to sign UN treaty outlawing nuclear weapons
Scandal-plagued Lula heads Brazil election poll

World

The IMF suspended loan disbursals to Tunisia in 2017 while demanding the privatization of state-owned banks and the abolition of 10,000 public sector jobs, according to an IMF expert
United Nation IMF policies undermine human rights - UN expert
Rohingya refugee Khalida is seen wading across a canal with her three children near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Over half a milion Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August
Myanmar Country has failed to protect Rohingya from atrocities - UN
People in Malta have protested to demand justice after the killing of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia
In Malta Murder of anti-corruption blogger reveals frustrations beneath postcard image
Radee Prince, 37, was arrested for fatally shooting three people and wounding two at a business park in Maryland and wounding a man in neighbouring Delaware, both on October 18, 2017
In US Police arrest suspect in double shooting that killed three