Home > News > World >

In Austria :  Party chiefs in pre-vote 'hate duel'

In Austria Party chiefs in pre-vote 'hate duel'

The leaders of Austria's two main centrist parties hurled accusations at each other Sunday over a murky smear campaign, in their first one-on-one debate a week ahead of a snap election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chairman of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz waves to supporters as he arrives for a campaign televised debate on October 8, 2017 in Vienna play

Chairman of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz waves to supporters as he arrives for a campaign televised debate on October 8, 2017 in Vienna

(APA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The leaders of Austria's two main centrist parties hurled accusations at each other Sunday over a murky smear campaign, in their first one-on-one debate a week ahead of a snap election.

Sebastian Kurz, the 31-year-old chief of the poll-topping centre-right People's Party (OeVP) accused Chancellor Christian Kern of "poisoning" Austrian politics with "dirty campaigning methods".

Kern's Social Democrats (SPOe) are facing an election fiasco after being linked to social media sites spreading anti-Semitic and xenophobic "fake news" about Kurz, who is also foreign minister.

Damning evidence emerged recently that the Facebook pages were masterminded by Kern's ex-advisor, controversial Israeli spin doctor Tal Silberstein.

Kern denies any knowledge of the affair but his party's image has been badly dented, with polls pointing to a third place behind the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) and the OeVP in the October 15 ballot.

"You have poisoned the Austrian climate with the campaigning style you've imported into Europe," Kurz barked at Kern in Sunday's televised clash.

Kern hit back, pointing to recent media reports that the OeVP had offered money to a member of Silberstein's team to share information about their activities.

"Don't play the sacrificial lamb, I've worked with you for 15 months," snapped the 51-year-old who swapped his job as railway chief to become chancellor in May 2016.

The smear scandal -- which saw both parties sue each other last week -- overshadowed most of the 60-minute debate, described by media as a "hate duel".

The sworn rivals also fought over key issues like tax reforms and refugees.

As foreign minister, Kurz was instrumental in shutting down the so-called western Balkan migrant trail and is now also pushing for the closure of the dangerous Mediterranean route.

His hardline stance helped catapult the OeVP into pole position after he took over the reins in May and pulled the plug on the decade-long unhappy coalition with the Social Democrats.

Kern, meanwhile, has been unable to heal big rifts tearing his party apart.

Disagreements persist over how to manage a record influx of asylum-seekers and, more importantly, whether to break a major taboo and consider sharing power with the far-right FPOe -- which looks set to be part of the next coalition government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Las Vegas Shooting America mourns 59 dead victims of concert massacre...bullet
3 In Spain Fear, patriotism fill Spain streets in Catalan crisisbullet

Related Articles

Tom Enders Airbus chief warns of 'significant penalties' from bribery probes
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
Austria Country moves to ban the burqa
EU Fish finger fighting fund to aid council's food crackdown
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, September 11, 2017]
In France Le Pen, Wilders salute German hard right advance
In Vienna Government halts construction of anti-terror walls after outcry
EU Council mulls longer Schengen checks to fight terror
EU Polish PM accuses Macron of pursuing 'protectionism'
EU Europe's refugee relocation plan faces legal reckoning

World

Sudan's Transport Minister Makkawi Mohamed Awad says he expects cooperation with Boeing and Airbus to resume
In Sudan Country airways seeks post-embargo Boeing, Airbus spare parts
Nearly 520,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since late August, many by boat across the Naf river
In Myanmar Two dead, scores missing as boat packed with Rohingya sinks
An aerial view shows El Fashir in North Darfur, where a Swiss aid worker was reportedly abducted near her residence by unidentified armed individuals
In Sudan Swiss aid worker abducted
Thick black smoke rises into the sky above the fire engulfing a building supplies centre in Moscow
In Australia Blaze at Moscow shopping centre forces 3,000 to evacuate