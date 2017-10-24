Home > News > World >

In Australia :  'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap

In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap

A group of men seen swimming inside a baited crocodile trap in Australia near where a woman was recently eaten were blasted as "idiots of the century" Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The men were photographed swimming inside a bait trap designed to attract and catch crocodiles play

The men were photographed swimming inside a bait trap designed to attract and catch crocodiles

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group of men seen swimming inside a baited crocodile trap in Australia near where a woman was recently eaten were blasted as "idiots of the century" Tuesday.

Photos posted on Facebook showed the four men clambering on the floating trap set near a marina at Port Douglas in northern Queensland state and even posing inside it.

It is not far from where a 4.3-metre (14-foot) croc killed dementia sufferer Anne Cameron.

The beast that took the 79-year-old less than two weeks ago was trapped and human remains found inside, but plenty of other crocodiles inhabit the rivers and seas in the area.

Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu said she was stunned at their stupidity.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked, this is incredibly stupid and dangerous behaviour," she said told broadcaster ABC.

"I'm wondering if these fellows are vying for the idiots of the year award or the idiots of the century award."

Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles also weighed in, tweeting: "Srsly? The meat we put in these traps is bait. For crocodiles. Don't swim in them! It's stupid, and illegal."

Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to seven metres long and weigh more than a tonne, are a common feature of Australia's tropical north and kill an average of two people a year.

Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with Cameron's death reigniting calls to control them.

Queensland's environment department said the men's actions were "reckless".

"These traps are specifically designed to attract crocodiles and they are deployed in places where a problem crocodile is known to be present," it said in a statement.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps can be potentially life-threatening for the person concerned."

There are fines of up to Aus$15,000 (US$11,700) for interfering with a crocodile trap.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' via...bullet
2 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet
3 In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in dangerbullet

Related Articles

Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare
In Egypt Ceremony marks 75 years since El Alamein battle as country mourns
In Australia Lost diver swam miles to shore stalked by shark
In Indonesia Authorities say military chief barred from US, seeks explanation
United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'
Malaysia Country negotiating with US firm to resume MH370 hunt
In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court
In Israel Police detains dozens in 'horror clown' craze
In Australia Blaze at Moscow shopping centre forces 3,000 to evacuate

World

Ageing populations and increasing longevity across Europe mean that the number of older people -- with and without disability -- is set to increase sharply
In Europe A fifth of women over 65 disabled by 2047 - Study
Xi Jinping's blueprint suggests the Communist Party will continue to increase its control of the country, with no suggestion that crackdowns on human rights activists would wane.
Xi Jinping China's leader sets eyes on more power as congress closes
A dinner between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week continues to serve up headlines.
Brexit Senior EU officials deny dinner report about May
Leader of the ANO movement ('YES') and billionaire Andrej Babis answers journalists' questions after a meeting with Czech Republic's president on October 23, 2017 at the Lany Castle in the village of Lany, west of Prague.
Andrej Babis Czech tycoon in tough coalition talks after poll win