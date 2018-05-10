Home > News > World >

Imam dead in S.Africa mosque attack, 2 others injured

In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injured

Attackers armed with guns and knives struck a mosque outside the South African city of Durban on Thursday, stabbing to death an imam and seriously injuring two others, medical services told AFP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Map locating Verulam in South Africa, where a mosque was the target of an attack play

Map locating Verulam in South Africa, where a mosque was the target of an attack

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Attackers armed with guns and knives struck a mosque outside the South African city of Durban on Thursday, stabbing to death an imam and seriously injuring two others, medical services told AFP.

The three attackers escaped in a Hyundai car from the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam town on the outskirts of the eastern port city.

Police said the men entered the large mosque after midday prayers and stabbed three people.

"They further set certain rooms alight and fled in their getaway vehicle," police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said in a statement.

"The motive of the attack on the three men is unknown at this stage. Verulam police are investigating three counts of attempted murder and arson."

Paul Herbst, spokesman for the private IPSS medical rescue service, told AFP that the imam "who had his throat slit, passed away a few minutes ago due to his injuries."

"There were three people in the mosque -- a caretaker, a worshipper and the imam and they were held up by three armed men," Herbst said after visiting the scene.

"The priest was tied up and thrown to his knees and his throat was slit. The other two men were also stabbed -- one was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the groin of his left leg.

"Before the assailants left the mosque, a petrol bomb was thrown into the mosque and it was set alight.

"The attackers managed to get out of the mosque. The imam was in a critical condition. He was treated by paramedics on the scene and transferred (to hospital).

"Fire services were on scene and put the blaze under control."

'Sudden attack'

Prem Balram, spokesman for the Reaction Unit South Africa security company, said he had arrived at the mosque to find two victims covered in blood lying in the forecourt of the mosque.

He said a third victim had been attacked inside the building, which was then set alight, and had jumped out of a window.

"Eyewitnesses said three attackers with guns had used knives. One knife was left behind," Balram told AFP.

"There have been theft and robbery incidents at mosques before, but not like this, when nothing appears to have been taken."

South Africa has a history of relative religious tolerance. About 1.5 percent of the country's population is Muslim.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is due to start next week.

"It is the first time anything like this has happened in South Africa, let alone in KwaZulu-Natal province," Faizel Suliman, chairman of the SA Muslim Network, told AFP.

"It was a sudden attack and at this point we don't have enough information. Speculation about the motive is quite dangerous at this point."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet
3 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet

Related Articles

Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to rest
Tribalism 5 popular stereotypes about the Igbo people
Banky W Singer says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobs
Lifestyle Seychellois are living the best life in Africa but Ghanaians are not so far behind
Finance IMF warns Ghana, other African peers of rising debts
Mama Africa 10 stunning photos that show Africa's beauty
Strategy Nigeria now has the largest foreign reserve in Africa after coming out of recession
There are only 3 African cities on the list of 100 best cities in the world for students
Strategy AfDB wants to close Africa’s infrastructure gap with a $170 billion investment
Meet the Pablos Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia

World

Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder
In Brazil Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene
The Louvre museum in Paris is a prime location for pickpockets
Bosnia Country charges eight for trafficking pickpockets to France
The van used to hit pedestrians, killing 10, in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday on April 23, 2018
Toronto Van attack suspect faces three more attempted murder charges
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned of a "wide" gap with China on trade, but hopes for improvement
Wilbur Ross US hopes to narrow wide gap in China talks