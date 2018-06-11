Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west Mexico

In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west

Hurricane Bud formed Sunday and was to gain strength rapidly in the north Pacific, west of Mexico, US forecasters said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Description of the 5 categories in the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale play

Description of the 5 categories in the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hurricane Bud formed Sunday and was to gain strength rapidly in the north Pacific, west of Mexico, US forecasters said.

At 2100 GMT, Bud, the second hurricane of the season after Aletta, was packing top sustained winds of 75 miles an hour (120 kilometers per hour) and moving northwest at nine miles per hour (15 kph) the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

"Bud could strengthen rapidly during the next 24 hours or so," the NHC warned.

Its churning center was about 255 miles (410 KM) south of Manzanillo Mexico, the center said.

Mexico issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southwestern coast of Mexico from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, popular resort areas.

A Tropical Storm Watch "means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 through 48 hours," the NHC said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice sitebullet

Related Articles

In Guatemala Landslide threat forces suspension of volcano search
Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US
In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students
Emmanuel Macron French president Trudeau meet ahead of G7 summit rattled by trade row
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
World Trade Organization Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry
In Mexico Regional cuisine drives booming food scene
European Union Japan seek clarity from crunch US trade talks
European Union Officials hopes for clarity from crunch US trade talks

World

More than 20 US officials posted in Havana have suffered injuries consistent with brain injury, which the US State Department has said could have been the result of a "health attack," from an unidentified secret weapon, possibly an acoustic or microwave device
Cuba Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
Syrians gather amidst destruction in Zardana, in the mostly rebel-held northern Syrian Idlib province, in the aftermath of air strikes in the area late on June 8, 2018
Antonio Guterres UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 10, 2018 shows Peruvian then presidents Alejandro Toledo, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Alan Garcia delivering their speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2003, September 20, 2016 and September 23, 2010 respectively
In Peru 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe
Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready