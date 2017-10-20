Home > News > World >

Holocaust :  96 year old ex-Nazi death camp guard, charged with complicity

Holocaust 96 year old ex-Nazi death camp guard, charged with complicity

The man, who was not named, was 22 years old when he worked at the extermination camp Majdanek in occupied Poland between August 1943 and January 1944.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany is racing against time to prosecute the last Third Reich criminals to make up for decades of neglect play

Germany is racing against time to prosecute the last Third Reich criminals to make up for decades of neglect

(dpa/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German prosecutors on Friday charged a 96-year-old former SS guard at a Nazi death camp with complicity in the murder of detainees, in one of the last criminal cases linked to the Holocaust.

The man, who was not named, was 22 years old when he worked at the extermination camp Majdanek in occupied Poland between August 1943 and January 1944.

He was a member of the fifth company of the SS Death's Head unit, which was regularly deployed as guards and tasked with monitoring and maintaining order at the camp.

"According to available information, the accused, as well as other SS members of the camp, knew about the cruelty of the organised mass killings," said prosecutors in the western German city of Frankfurt.

"He should have known that the people were killed out of racist and despicable motives," they added.

The former guard, who now lives in Frankfurt, was in particular allegedly involved in the so-called "Operation Harvest Festival", in which at least 17,000 Jews were shot in November 1943 in graves that the victims themselves were made to dig.

"He knowingly and willingly contributed to these insidious and cruel acts," added the prosecutors.

Seventy years after the trials of top Nazis began in Nuremberg, Germany is racing against time to prosecute the last Third Reich criminals to make up for decades of neglect.

However, many cases fail to end up in court because the elderly defendants are often deemed no longer fit for trial.

Only four were taken to court in the last seven years, including John Demjanjuk in 2011, Oskar Groening in 2015 and Reinhold Hanning last year -- all convicted of complicity in mass murder.

The trial against a fourth, Hubert Zafke, collapsed in September after being repeatedly delayed for medical reasons.

All these recent cases were tried using a new standard of evidence: that it was sufficient to work at a death camp to be prosecuted, even without proof of a link to specific deaths.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 North Korea Country's nuclear test site may be a 'Tired Mountain'bullet
3 United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'bullet

Related Articles

France Country treads fine line teaching religion in secular schools
Polanski Swiss prosecutors will examine new rape accusation
World War II Nazi-looted Pissarro painting at centre of legal tussle
In Switzerland Police probing new Polanski rape accusation
In Germany Co-leader far-right AfD quits as party strife deepens
In Isreal Citizens veer between restraint, shock at German nationalist gains
Germany's AfD Anti-migrant, anti-Muslim, anti-Merkel
In Belgium Holocaust-denying Belgian ex-MP ordered to visit Nazi camps

World

Nationalist rhetoric may have only limited appeal among today's more educated and informed Chinese citizens
Fact Or Fiction? Doubts over China's 'rising nationalism'
The G7 interior ministers are meeting at a seafront hotel on the island of Ischia off the coast of Naples.
Donald Tusk G7 tackles foreign fighters as EU helps shut 'terror' route
Separatists are withdrawing cash in protest
Catalonia Catalan separatists in cash withdrawal protest
The slow progress of the negotiations has stoked fears it could leave the EU in March 2019 without a deal in place.
Brexit EU leaders approve trade talks preparations