High school student opens fire in school killing one student

In Kentucky High school student opens fire on mates, kills 2, injures several others

The student opened fire on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in the common area of the school before classes started.

High school student opens fire in school killing one student play

Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting Jan. 23, 2018 in Benton, Kentucky.

(Ryan Hermens)
A student at the Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky has opened fire on other students killing two and injuring several others in the process.

USA Today reports that the student opened fire on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in the common area of the school before classes started.

In a swift reaction, Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the incident in a statement which was posted on Twitter.

"At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Kentucky," Bevin said.

Governor Bevin also noted that the suspect, who was reported to be male, was apprehended by the police and is in custody.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities.

"It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time," Bevin said in a statement.

The governor also urged the community to "let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us."

Meanwhile, a former Marshall County sheriff, Brian Roy, said about nine people were injured.

Marshall County Attorney, Jeff Edwards noted that it appeared that the lone shooter was a male student at the school.

"To walk in, the backpacks laying around. The phones laying around, going off ... it's indescribable. I've been doing this for 25 years. It's not like anything I've experienced in my life," Edwards said.

Marshall County High School is about 35 miles southeast of Heath High School in West Paducah, where Michael Carneal opened fire on a group of praying students on December 1, 1997.

Politicians reacts to the Marshall High School shooting

Already, politicians and government functionaries have started reacting to the shooting at the Marshall High School situated in Banton, Kentucky.

Rep. James Comer, who represents Benton says "My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said: "our hearts are with the entire community of Marshall County."

National PTA President Jim Accomando said: “Any act of violence at a school or involving children and youth is intolerable. And no parent should fear for the safety of their child every time they leave home," Accomando said.

