Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Hezbollah says will help Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

In Lebanon Hezbollah says will help Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Friday his powerful movement was creating a mechanism to help Syrian refugees in the country return home, in coordination with Lebanese authorities and Damascus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Syrian child stands outside a tent in a refugee camp on the outskirts of the town of Zahle in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on June 23, 2018 play

A Syrian child stands outside a tent in a refugee camp on the outskirts of the town of Zahle in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on June 23, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Friday his powerful movement was creating a mechanism to help Syrian refugees in the country return home, in coordination with Lebanese authorities and Damascus.

Lebanon hosts just under one million registered refugees from the conflict in neighbouring Syria, although authorities say the real number is much higher.

As some battlefronts in Syria's devastating seven-year war have quietened, Lebanese officials are ramping up demands that refugees go home, and Hezbollah said Friday it wanted to play a role.

"We in Hezbollah, facing the slow progress in resolving this issue and based on our good and strong relationship with the Syrian state, we want to help," said its head Hassan Nasrallah.

Thousands of Hezbollah fighters, as well as Russian warplanes, have helped Syrian government troops retake swathes of territory in recent years.

Nasrallah said the group was setting up centres with phone numbers and social media accounts where refugees could sign up to return home.

"We will submit these lists to the relevant authorities in Syria," said Nasrallah, and would also coordinate with Lebanon's General Security agency.

"We will work together so that as many Syrian refugees as possible who want a voluntary and safe return can go back," he said in a televised address.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah would take advantage of the summer months as Syrian families would want to be home before schools open in September.

"There is no time to lose," he said. "There is a huge difference between living in a tent and returning home, to your neighbourhood, your school."

Nasrallah spoke a day after several hundred Syrian refugees left the Lebanese border town of Arsal, returning to their hometowns around Damascus.

The operation was coordinated between Lebanon's General Security and Syrian authorities.

Earlier this year, around 500 refugees also left southern Lebanon for Syria in a return organised by Beirut and Damascus.

Several thousand have independently left in recent years.

Nasrallah said neither his group nor the Lebanese government wanted to force refugees to return.

But he warned of local and international efforts aimed at dissuading refugees from going home.

Lebanon's top diplomat Gebran Bassil has accused United Nations refugee agency UNHCR of trying to persuade refugees to stay in Syria, and retaliated by blocking the issuing of any new work permits for the agency's foreign staff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

In Syria Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport - Syrian state media
Bashar al-Assad Deal or no deal, regime set to return to south Syria
Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
In Damascus IS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
In Lebanon Top Hariri aides out after poor showing vote
In Israel Eleven Iranians among dead in strikes on Syria Thursday: monitor
World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
In Lebanon UN says Lebanon-Israel border 'quiet' after Syria flare-up

World

This file photo from last October shows Rohingya refugees carrying a woman over a canal after fleeing violence in Myanmar to reach Bangladesh near the town of Ukhia
Antonio Guterres UN's Secretary-General to visit Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis
China's government is attempting to tackle a debt mountain and corporate defaults at home even as the Trump administration prepares to roll out tariffs on some $34 billion of Chinese imports next week
US trade war upends China's economic balancing act
Justice Anthony Kennedy's impending departure will likely spell a shift to the right for the US Supreme Court
Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
Antonio Vitorino served as Portugal's deputy prime minister and defence minister in the mid-1990s
United Nation Migration agency to elect new chief in test for Trump