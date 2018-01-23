Headmaster and 3 other teachers suspended for caning students

news

A head teacher and three other teachers of Government Science Secondary School in central Nigeria’s state of Nasarawa have been suspended for one month for caning students despite a ban on corporal punishment.

Confirming the development to local media, the state Commissioner of Education, Tijjani Ahmed said, “We have constituted a committee to investigate the matter and report to the ministry in the next one week to enable the ministry to take appropriate action.

“Already, three staff members of the school including the Principal have been given a one-month suspension over their involvement in the corporal punishment pending the report of the committee set up by the ministry.”

Africanspotlight.com reported that Mr. Ahmed further warned other teachers to desist from meting out corporal punishment to students, saying “as anyone caught would face disciplinary action.”

The suspension follows a video recording of the caning that went viral on social media and attracted wide condemnation.