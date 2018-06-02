Home > News > World >

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault

Sexual Assault Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations

Three actresses filed a new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Friday alleging sexual assault and urged other victims of the disgraced Hollywood producer to come forward and join their complaint.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Three more women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the disgraced Hollywood powerbroker of sexual assault play

Three more women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, accusing the disgraced Hollywood powerbroker of sexual assault

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three actresses filed a new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Friday alleging sexual assault and urged other victims of the disgraced Hollywood producer to come forward and join their complaint.

Melissa Thompson, one of the women filing the class action lawsuit, said she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein during a 2011 meeting to discuss a new marketing tool.

Following public revelations last year about his predatory behavior, Thompson said she was referred to lawyer Benjamin Brafman and another attorney at his firm, Alex Spiro.

Brafman is defending Weinstein following his indictment last week on rape and sex crime charges.

"Thompson was led to believe that Brafman and Spiro were representing victims against Weinstein," the law firm representing her, Hagens Berman, said in a statement.

"Deceptive tactics were used to entice her to turn over her visual and audio evidence of Weinstein's conduct (which she did)," it said.

"Melissa did not learn that Brafman was actually then or would later be Weinstein's lead criminal defense attorney until after turning over the video as evidence."

Brafman's law firm was named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with Weinstein's former movie company Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

The other two actresses who are a party to the lawsuit are Caitlin Dulany and Larissa Gomes.

It accusses Weinstein of "assaulting, threatening and falsely imprisoning (Dulany) in her apartment" in 1996 and again at the Cannes Film Festival that same year.

As for Gomes, the second time Weinstein met with her, he "imprisoned her in his hotel room and threatened, battered and assaulted her," the law firm said.

The lawsuit is the third class action suit filed against Weinstein by Hagens Berman since late last year.

Other women who were victimized by Weinstein were invited to join the suit.

"We deserve to live in a world in which accountability for the abuse of power exists," Thompson said. "Stand up and say something –- because now is the time that enough is enough."

Elizabeth Fegan, a partner at Hagens Berman, said "we are working to see a day of justice for the hundreds of women who were exploited for Weinstein's sexual gratification and silenced by this ring of conspirators."

The 66-year-old Weinstein was charged with rape and a sex crime in New York last week, nearly eight months after his career imploded in a blaze of accusations of misconduct.

Nearly 100 women have now accused Weinstein of crimes ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape going back decades.

Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among more than two dozen actresses who say they were sexually harassed by the producer. A few, including Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, said they were raped.

Brafman, Weinstein's lawyer, is one of America's most celebrated criminal defense attorneys. His past clients include former IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who escaped criminal prosecution for alleged sexual assault in 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan US wants UN deadline to end fightingbullet
2 Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'bullet
3 Russia NATO tells country to stop meddling, in first talks since...bullet

World

A Catalan pro-independence flag flies in front of the government building in Barcelona, in a region which has been under direct rule by Madrid since October following a failed independence bid
In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt
Relatives and friends of 14-year-old Orlando Cordoba, allegedly killed by the police during a Mother's Day protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, attend his wake in Managua
Protest Nicaragua buries victims of latest violence
US President Donald Trump (R), flanked by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, shakes hands with North Korean Kim Yong Chol (L) outside the White House
Summit Trump confirms June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore
President Donald Trump, right, suggested the United States might pursue separate free trade agreements with Canada and Mexico to replace the 24-year-old three-nation NAFTA pact
NAFTA Trump hints at bilateral deals with Canada, Mexico