Home > News > World >

Guatemala volcano eruption kills 25

In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25

At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the capital's main airport to close.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts play

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the capital's main airport to close.

The volcano expelled hot muddy material that caused the deaths -- including of several children -- in the El Rodeo and Las Lajas communities located on its southern slope, disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said in a WhatsApp group.

Police officers carry a man injured by the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano play

Police officers carry a man injured by the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano

(AFP)

Search and rescue operations for the missing and dead have been suspended due to low light and dangerous conditions, and will resume early on Monday morning, he said.

The eruption of the 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano sent ash billowing over the surrounding area, turning plants and trees gray and blanketing streets, cars and people.

Farmers covered in ash fled for their lives as civil defense staffers tried to relocate them to shelters during the event.

A picture released by the Guatemalan National Army shows soldiers evacuating a victim of the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano play

A picture released by the Guatemalan National Army shows soldiers evacuating a victim of the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano

(AFP)

National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) chief Sergio Cabanas said earlier that the eruption also left 20 injured and affected more than 1.7 million people.

President Jimmy Morales announced a red alert for Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez, the areas most affected by the eruption, and an orange alert throughout the country.

The president said he and his government would determine whether to ask Congress to declare a state of emergency in the areas, while at the same time appealing to the population for calm.

Death toll may rise

Map locting the Fuego volcano in Guatemala play

Map locting the Fuego volcano in Guatemala

(AFP)

Hundreds of personnel from the police, Red Cross and military have been dispatched to support emergency operations, Morales said.

Cabanas said that the dead included a civil protection official.

More than 3,000 people were evacuated due to the eruption, which affected rural communities around the volcano as well as Antigua Guatemala, a colonial-era town very popular with tourists in the Central American country, he said.

A picture released by the Guatemalan National Army shows soldiers at the International airport in Guatemala City cleaning ash spewed out by the eruption of the Fuego volcano play

A picture released by the Guatemalan National Army shows soldiers at the International airport in Guatemala City cleaning ash spewed out by the eruption of the Fuego volcano

(Guatemala National Army/AFP)

Cabanas did not rule out the number of dead increasing, as there are "missing persons, but we do not know how many."

Dense ash blasted out by the volcano shut down Guatemala City's international airport, civil aviation said.

People were working to clean ash off the runways to get the airport operating again.

The eruption is the second major one this year from the peak, following another that subsided at the beginning of February after sending ash towering 1.7 kilometers into the sky.

A September 2012 eruption of the volcano saw 10,000 people evacuated, while another in February 2015 forced the closure of the capital's main airport.

Apart from the Fuego volcano, there are two other active volcanos in Guatemala. One of them, Pacaya, is just 20 kilometers from Guatemala City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet

Related Articles

Rios Montt Former Guatemala dictator, accused of genocide, dead at 91
In Guatemala Army to withdraw from street patrols
Jimmy Morales Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem in May: president
In Guatemala Court denies attempt to block Israel embassy move
Jacob Zuma Other leaders forced out over legal troubles
In Guatemala Authorities arrests ex-president Colom on graft charges
In Colombia More than three tons of cocaine seized in Latam raids
LGBT Gay marriage debate hangs over Costa Rica election
In Costa Rica Gay marriage debate hangs over election
In Guatemala Experts discover hidden ancient Maya structures

World

Prostitution has been legal in New Zealand since 2003, thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Catherine Healy, who has now been recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours list
In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
Reports say the North Korean reshuffle could be aimed at taming the influential military
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
The FBI agent's gun apparently fell out of his trousers when he did a backflip on the dance floor and went off when it hit the ground
FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
Yau waived her right to appeal and chose to serve out her sentence
In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos