Home > News > World >

Guatemala toll rises to 73 after strong explosion

In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion

A powerful explosion sparked a mass evacuation Tuesday of areas already devastated near Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which officials said has killed at least 73 people since it first erupted over the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rescuers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018 play

Rescuers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A powerful explosion sparked a mass evacuation Tuesday of areas already devastated near Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which officials said has killed at least 73 people since it first erupted over the weekend.

Seven communities were evacuated as the volcano's activity increased, with rescue operations halted.

In the city of Escuintla, near the summit, panicked locals rushed to their cars to escape, causing chaotic traffic.

An AFP photographer witnessed a large plume of ash rise into the sky, prompting an evacuation of everyone authorities could find before the police, the military and rescuers were stood down.

The search for bodies in mountain villages destroyed by the eruption was progressing slowly, officials had said earlier, given the nature of the terrain and the way the volcano released large amounts of boiling mud, rock and ash down the mountain.

"We will continue until we find the last victim, though we do not know how many there are. We will probe the area as many times as necessary," Sergio Cabanas, head of the disaster management agency, told AFP.

However, the prospects of finding any more survivors was poor, he said.

"If you are trapped in a pyroclastic flow, it's hard to come out of it alive," he said, adding that people who may have been caught in the flow may never be found.

The latest of the 73 victims was a 42-year-old woman who died in hospital having lost both legs and an arm in the eruption.

The previous toll was given as 72. Some 46 people were injured, around half of whom are in serious condition, it said.

The 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano erupted early Sunday, spewing out towering plumes of ash and a hail of fiery rock fragments with scalding mud.

Authorities said more than 1.7 million people had been affected by the disaster, including more than 3,000 ordered evacuated, many living in shelters in Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango since Sunday's eruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

Latin America LatAm summit makes corruption fight a priority
Donald Trump US president vows to deploy military to Mexican border
Trump Honduras 'unpleasantly surprised' by US President's aid threat
In Mexico Migrant caravan breaks up in the south
In Mexico Migrant caravan scraps plan to travel to US border
Taiwan Navy stresses Central America ties with navy visit
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexico reviews cooperation with US over 'blatant' tension
In Washington Protesters attack 'immoral' Trump policy on immigrant families
In Jerusalem US embassy opening, killings and outrage
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy

World

The kidnapping comes one day after the military held a press conference warning that it is monitoring citizens who criticise Pakistan
In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said he was seeking to "empower" European conservatives opposed to the political status quo, prompting calls for him to be ousted
Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests
Several hundred Belgian police officers joined the funeral for two policewomen killed in a jihadist attack
Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack