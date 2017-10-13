Home > News > World >

Greenpeace :  Fireworks shine light on French nuclear safety concerns

Greenpeace Fireworks shine light on French nuclear safety concerns

The anti-nuclear group, known for its daring and often spectacular publicity stunts, said the fireworks were set off at the foot of a spent fuel pool...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Greenpeace said the fireworks were set off at the foot of a spent fuel pool -- where nuclear plants store highly radioactive fuel rods that are removed from reactors after their use. play

Greenpeace said the fireworks were set off at the foot of a spent fuel pool -- where nuclear plants store highly radioactive fuel rods that are removed from reactors after their use.

(Greenpeace/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Greenpeace activists set off fireworks inside a nuclear plant in eastern France early Thursday after breaking into the facility to underline its vulnerability to attack.

The anti-nuclear group, known for its daring and often spectacular publicity stunts, said the fireworks were set off at the foot of a spent fuel pool -- where nuclear plants store highly radioactive fuel rods that are removed from reactors after their use.

"Our activists launched a firework in the perimeter of a French nuclear plant. These installations are vulnerable," the group said on Twitter, along with a video of the stunt at the plant in Cattenom, near the border with Luxembourg.

The tiny duchy's environment minister, Carole Dieschbourg, was "very worried over the huge security shortcomings" at the plant, her ministry said in a statement.

Operator EDF, France's state-owned energy giant, said police stopped the protesters eight minutes after the pre-dawn intrusion and that the plant's safety was not threatened.

Police said eight Greenpeace activists were in custody, and a local prosecutor said they faced five years in jail and 75,000 euros ($89,000) in fines.

On Tuesday, Greenpeace had warned about security shortcomings at French and Belgian nuclear plants, citing an expert report commissioned by the group.

Top EDF official Olivier Lamarre said in a conference call with journalists that the activists had "proved nothing, other than that the security detail worked perfectly."

Roger Spautz, a Greenpeace official in Luxembourg, said that about 15 activists crossed two security barriers to reach the building containing the spent fuel rods.

He told AFP the action was aimed at drawing attention to the "fragility" of the fuel tanks "that are not protected, unlike the reactor buildings".

Built before Al-Qaeda

Greenpeace tasked seven experts from France, Germany, Britain and the United States with looking at various attack scenarios involving nuclear plants in France and Belgium, some of which date back more than three decades.

France is the world's most nuclear-dependent country, with 58 reactors providing 75 percent of the country's electricity. Belgium has two nuclear plants.

The Greenpeace report noted that most of France's plants were built before the rise of threats from non-state terror groups such as the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda and that their defences -- particularly of their spent fuel facilities -- were weak.

Environmentalists have long questioned the safety of France's vast nuclear network, but around a third of all reactors in the country are set to be closed by 2025 under government plans.

Nuclear power was once a source of national pride in France, but public support has fallen in line with other European countries after the disaster at the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011.

EDF said in a statement that it was constantly evaluating its nuclear plants' resistance to criminal acts or terrorism.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
2 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet
3 Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap videobullet

Related Articles

Greenpeace Protesters set off fireworks at French nuclear plant
West Africa Region steps up battle against pirates and poachers
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces toxic diesel issue at air quality meet
Merkel German PM faces toxic diesel issue at air quality meet
Brazil Country threatens to reject Total's Amazon oil drilling bid
Egg Scandal Dutch probe widens to chicken meat tests
Poland Country to keep logging in ancient forest
EU Union hauls Poland to top court over ancient forest logging

World

South Africa President Jacob Zuma - who is accused of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering - has always insisted he is innocent
Jacob Zuma South African court clears way for president's graft prosecution
Oliver Stone says disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being "condemned by a vigilante system" as people rush to pass jugdement on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women
Oliver Stone Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'
Thai civil servants pray during a ceremony led by monks in front of Bangkok's City Hall marking one year since the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Bhumibol Adulyadej One year after King's death, Thais prepare for final goodbye
Kurdish peshmerga fighters, shown here voting in last month's independence referendum, are on alert for a possible attack by Iraqi troops and allied militia
Kirkuk Baghdad launches city operation as Kurd fighters mobilise