Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Grandmaster in a flash: Indian prodigy chess champ at 12

Campion Grandmaster in a flash: Indian prodigy chess champ at 12

A 12-year-old Indian boy described as "unstoppable" by his proud father has become the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A predecessor to chess is thought by some to have originated in India in the sixth century AD play

A predecessor to chess is thought by some to have originated in India in the sixth century AD

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 12-year-old Indian boy described as "unstoppable" by his proud father has become the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the son of a bank employee from the southern city of Chennai, achieved the feat with some aggressive play at an event in northern Italy that ended Sunday.

Praggnanandhaa -- whose 17-year-old big sister Vaishali Rameshbabu is also no slouch at the game, being a two-time youth chess champion -- was aged 12 years, 10 months and 13 days when he won the title.

But this was too old to beat the current record-holder, Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine, who was 12 years and exactly seven months when he made the grade in 2002.

Praggnanandhaa's father said that his son, who practises six hours a day and watches past matches online, was not even four when he first started taking an interest in chess.

However he said that the family could not afford to pay for extra travel and training for both the boy and his sister.

"But the passion in him to play chess was unstoppable, I had to give in and put him in coaching classes. And he has been unstoppable since," the 53-year-old, who has the same name as his son, told Indian media.

"He was just six years old when he came second in the under-eight national championship. That is when I knew that I can't hold him back because of our financial situation," he told online paper The News Minute.

A predecessor to chess is thought by some to have originated in India in the sixth century AD, from where it spread to Persia and developed into the "Game of Kings" it is today.

However in modern times it only achieved major popularity in India when Vishwanathan Anand became the country's first grandmaster aged 18 in 1988 and dominated the game in the 2000s.

On Sunday the five-time world champion congratulated Praggnanandhaa.

"Welcome to the club & congrats Praggnanandhaa!! See u soon in chennai," he wrote on Twitter.

"He plays other outdoor sports too when he wants to relax his mind," the prodigy's father said.

"When his focus is not on the board, he is quite a handful. But he saves most of his aggression for the chessboard," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet

Related Articles

In Turkey Erdogan fetes poll triumph, opposition troubled
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President declares victory in presidential poll
In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local group
In Britain Prince William heads for historic Middle East tour
Matteo Salvini German migrant rescue charity fires back at Italy's minister
In Zimbabwe Rally blast injured 41: Minister
In Philippines Quite a mud-dle! Filipino devotees slather themselves in soil
In Spain First 'stolen babies' case comes to trial
Global Powers Key talks to open on boosting world's chemical watchdog

World

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the proposed new EU defence force will include Britain
Military Intervention Force European countries to formalise EU defence plan
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, drools while taking part in the World's Ugliest Dog competition
In Califonia English Bulldog drools way to World's Ugliest Dog crown
A volunteer holds a puppy at a hospital for stray dogs near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster
In United States Chernobyl's stray dogs offered new life
Lake Toba, which fills the crater of a supervolcano that exploded in a massive eruption tens of thousands of years ago, is one of the world's deepest lakes, plunging some 500 metres in spots
In Indonesia Sunken ferry may have been located