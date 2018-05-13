Home > News > World >

Grandfather planned Australia family murder-suicide: father

In Australia Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father

The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder and suicide case that rocked Australia said Sunday their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia's Margaret River wine region is the scene of a murder-suicide that shocked the country play

Australia's Margaret River wine region is the scene of a murder-suicide that shocked the country

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder and suicide case that rocked Australia said Sunday their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.

Aaron Cockman's children -- three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 -- were among the seven people found dead by police on a rural property in the small town of Osmington near the Margaret River wine region of Western Australia.

The bodies of their mother Katrina Miles, 35, and grandparents Peter and Cynda Miles were also found at the property.

Cockman, who told reporters in Margaret River he was estranged from Katrina, said "Peter didn't snap".

"I think he's thought this through. I think he's been thinking this through for a long time," Cockman added in his first public comments since the shootings.

Police have yet to confirm which family member was the shooter but said they were not searching for any suspects.

Three firearms licensed to Peter Miles were found by investigators.

Cockman said that after feeling "so much anger" during legal struggles over custody of his children, such feelings had vanished.

"I don't feel angry. I feel tremendous sadness for my kids. Angry will destroy you. I'm tremendously sad but I'll get through this."

Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shootings, with Cockman only saying he previously enjoyed a close relationship with Katrina's parents.

"He (Peter) was like my best friend and I still love who he was, but his mental attitude... there are some people you just don't get on the wrong side of... and that's Peter and Cynda," Cockman added.

Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has strict gun laws introduced after 35 people were killed in 1996 at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

The Osmington deaths are the worst mass shooting since then.

Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan, who travelled to Margaret River on Sunday, said he did not think gun laws could be further tightened but he would await recommendations from a coronial inquiry into the shootings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

East Timor Opposition set to take power after violence-hit campaign
East Timor Country votes after tense campaign
In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
World Pruitt's dinner with cardinal accused of abuse was kept off public schedule
 So Sad Australian woman loses N129m to online dating scammers
Eric Cantona Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Black Girl Magic Meet the Sudanese model who was this year's MET Gala breakout star
World Overlooked no more: Leticia Ramos Shahani, a Philippine women's rights pioneer
In Australia 104-year-old breaks into joyful song as he awaits death

World

Indonesia has been on high alert over attacks by militants
In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said
In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
A woman injured during the stampede is carried away by a policeman
In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
A child being transferred to the Aquarius
In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast