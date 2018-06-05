Home > News > World >

Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader

Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader

Eric Schmidt, a board member of Google's parent company Alphabet, met Monday with Cuba's new president to discuss improving Cuban internet connectivity, one of the world's lowest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Senator Jeff Flake, left, and Google board member Eric Schmidt visited Cuba play

US Senator Jeff Flake, left, and Google board member Eric Schmidt visited Cuba

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eric Schmidt, a board member of Google's parent company Alphabet, met Monday with Cuba's new president to discuss improving Cuban internet connectivity, one of the world's lowest.

"The benefits of the internet to the world are extraordinary. And it's important that Cubans have access to the internet at the same level or even better than everyone else," said Schmidt, who stepped down from his post as executive chairman early this year.

He met with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel about seeking a dialogue even though US-Cuban relations have worsened under American President Donald Trump.

Alongside US Senator Jeff Flake -- a supporter of ending the US trade embargo on Cuba, the Americas' only one-party Communist state -- Schmidt said internet connectivity is key to Cuba's future.

"It's important for the development of the country," he stressed.

Diaz-Canel and Schmidt discussed US-Cuban relations and possible areas of cooperation, Cuban officials said.

Theirs was the first US delegation to meet with the new Cuban president, who was sworn in April 19.

Just over four million Cubans, under half the population, have limited internet access through public screens and wi-fi areas.

The state telephone company says it is in testing on adding data service to smartphones.

Ties between Havana and Washington have cooled considerably since Trump took office in January 2017.

The Trump administration has tightened restrictions on US travelers to Cuba.

And the State Department said it will permanently scale back its mission in Havana, which had already been operating with reduced staff since September 2017, when diplomats and relatives were evacuated over a health incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students
In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY
Paul Manafort US prosecutors accuse Trump's former campaign chairman of attempted witnesses tampering
Kosovo To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists

World

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) where the iPhone maker showed off software with improved privacy tools
Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems
The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12
Summit First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12
US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs against Mexico has further raised tensions with the neighboring country led by President Enrique Pena Nieto, pictured
World Trade Organization Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Organization of American States (OAS) 48th General Assembly in Washington, where crises in Nicaragua and Venezuela are likely to dominate
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club