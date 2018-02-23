Home > News > World >

'Good for Britain' if I was prime minister: EU's Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker 'Good for Britain' if I was prime minister: EU President

Juncker made the comment at an EU summit when asked about a high-level British cabinet meeting chaired by premier Theresa May aimed at thrashing out a plan for a future partnership with the EU.

  • Published:
EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker says he still assumes Britain will leave the bloc as planned in 2019 play

EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker says he still assumes Britain will leave the bloc as planned in 2019

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a dig at London over Brexit talks on Friday, saying it would be "good for Britain" if he was prime minister.

Juncker made the comment at an EU summit when asked about a high-level British cabinet meeting chaired by premier Theresa May aimed at thrashing out a plan for a future partnership with the EU.

"I am not the British prime minister, it would be good for Britain if I was it, but I am not," Juncker told a reporter who quizzed him on when he expected to get details of the outcome.

"I am commenting on the outcome of the Chequers meeting when I know what is the exact conclusion," Juncker added as he arrived at the summit of 27 EU leaders, to which Britain was not invited.

May took senior ministers to the premier's country retreat of Chequers on Thursday to discuss what economic ties they want Britain to have with the European Union after leaving the bloc in March 2019.

The British PM is expected to give a speech outlining Britain's plans next week.

The EU has repeatedly called on Britain to clarify as soon as possible what it wants in terms of future ties, so that negotiations can move ahead.

Juncker meanwhile said he still assumed Britain would leave as planned in 2019, despite speculation about a repeat of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

"As far as the British parliament and government are concerned, it's for them to make any response to new questions which have arisen in the UK," Juncker said.

"My working hypothesis is that Britain will leave at the end of March 2019."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Military EU doubles Sahel force funding
Brexit EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole
Martin Selmayr Juncker's 'monster' moves to top EU job
Boris Johnson Foreign Secretary seeks to allay Brexit fears
Jean-Claude Juncker EU's chief defends vision in leadership row
European Union Donald Tusk says 'hearts still open' to Brexit reversal
In Bulgaria Country pushes to enter euro 'waiting room'
Politics Boris Johnson accuses Remainers of a disastrous 'betrayal' in trying to stop Brexit
In Romania Parliament approves new government amid concerns over justice reforms
Finance Here are all the world leaders going to Davos this week

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015