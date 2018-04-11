Ghana owes Nigeria $160m for gas supply

news

Ghana owes $160m for gas supplied to Volta River Authority (VRA) from Nigeria through the West Africa Gas Pipeline.

This is following GhanaWeb's report that gas supply from Nigeria meant for power production in Ghana, reduced by 50%.

According to Punch, the gas is transported to Ghana by N-Gas Limited, a company owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron and Shell.

Confirming the report, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited, Harriet Wereko-Brobby said “There is a current arrangement between the gas suppliers and the off-taker that the volume will be 60mmBtu.

“There is still an outstanding debt of around $160m to be paid to the supplier, N-Gas, and it is expected that about $30m will be paid shortly.”

On his part, VRA’s Board Chairman, Kweku Awotwi said “We are at about half of what we have been contractually promised, which is not good enough. There are many reasons for that: the vandalism of pipelines and the fact that we have not paid our bills. We owe them about GH180m; what do you expect them to do?

“Now, we are getting the gas because the VRA is pre-paying for that gas. We are putting in Letters of Credit to get the gas.”

The Volta River Authority (VRA) was established on April 26, 1961 under the Volta River Development Act, Act 46 of the Republic of Ghana.

It is a corporate body created with the mandate to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.